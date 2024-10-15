"Ted Lasso" Goalie, Moe Jeudy-Lamour, Debuts Hot New Thenar Workout for Strong Thumbs with FREE Fitness Equipment - Clean Cult's Laundry Detergent Sheets

The Thenar Workout presented by Clean Cult is a precision drill for your thumb's all-star players: the abductor pollicis brevis, flexor pollicis brevis, and opponens pollicis. This muscle group allows you to pinch Clean Cult's eco-friendly laundry sheets from their recyclable pouches and pop them into the washing machine. Moe Jeudy-Lamour's workout game plan is as simple as it is genius: "reach, pinch, release." Now, everyone's racing to see how many reps they can rack up.

"I've made some big saves on screen as a goalie in "Ted Lasso," but kicking plastic to the curb with Clean Cult? Now that's my favorite clean sheet yet. We've got leg day, chest day, back day, cardio day… but where's Thumb Day?" Moe poses. "This is the workout I've been training for my whole life. Now my thumbs are so strong, I can tip the ball over the bar and tackle my next laundry load."

"My family is always telling me I need to squeeze in more workouts, but the Thenar routine is one I can actually keep up with," said busy mom of four, Nora Hoopla. "I cranked out 26 reps today while in the carpool line—didn't even break a sweat!"

"This workout is no joke! Nora's thumbs are getting seriously toned, and she's tackling the laundry faster at the same time. Talk about multitasking goals," added her husband with a laugh.

Kicking off the social media campaign in Los Angeles, the epicenter of fitness trends, Moe—who starred as a goalkeeper in "Ted Lasso"—will dive into youth soccer practices to inspire families to give plastic the red card. Expect a series of social media videos where Moe leads an energizing workout class with the final step inviting Thenar workout fanatics to toss Clean Cult's laundry sheets into a washing machine as the final step of the routine. Along the way, Moe will showcase the power of the pinch and answer burning questions (like how to pronounce Thenar, and what to do if you get thumb cramps).

"In case you missed it, thumb workouts are officially a thing now, and yes, you can do them from the comfort of your home. It's not every day you see a scrappy cleaning brand create the breakthrough workout of the decade, but hey, weirder things have happened," joked Clean Cult CEO and Co-Founder Ryan Lupberger. "We're scoring big with Moe Jeudy-Lamour for the Thenar Workout campaign, and the best part? You can say goodbye to plastic penalties! We hope this inspires people to ditch those bulky plastic laundry jugs that often end up in landfills and switch to our paper-packaged sheets. It's time to flex those thumbs for cleaner laundry and a cleaner planet."

Adding a fitness flair to laundry rituals, Clean Cult's dissolvable laundry sheets are free from harsh chemicals, including parabens, phthalates, phosphates, SLS, phosphorus, and dyes. They come in heavenly scents like Wild Lavender, Fresh Linen, Juniper Sandalwood and an unscented Free and Clear option. With a blend of three stain-fighting enzymes, one sheet per load tackles tough odors and brightens clothes, dissolving effortlessly in both cold and hot water. They work in all machines, including high-efficiency ones—because your workout gear and soccer kits deserve the best!

Whether you want to jump on the Thenar Workout challenge or simply want to clean up your laundry game, claim your free workout equipment–-good for five loads of laundry––here*: www.StrongThumbs.com . Learn more at @ CleanCult and @ jointhecleancult .

About Clean Cult

Launched in 2019, Clean Cult is tackling the household cleaning industry's dirtiest secret: plastic waste. Clean Cult – the first company in the world to successfully package soaps and detergents in patented 100% recyclable paper-based cartons – is known for creating a culture of refilling over landfilling with its innovative system. When pairing the paper refill cartons and eternal aluminum bottles designed to be filled again and again, 90% of single-use plastic is cut from home cleaning routines. This includes first-to-category reusable and ready-to-use aluminum bottles of dish soaps and award-winning all-purpose cleaners in mass-market retail.

Matching sustainability and efficacy has garnered the brand cult-status recognition. Among Clean Cult's accolades, it counts the Better Homes & Garden 2024 Clean House Award for its all-purpose cleaner, the Good Housekeeping 2023 Best Cleaning & Organizing Award for its laundry detergents, and a nod from Real Simple, hailing Clean Cult's dishwasher tablets among this year's finest. Named as a 2024 Real Leaders Top Impact Company, Clean Cult also featured in Inc.'s 2023 Best in Business List under the Sustainability Category and crowned a Giga-Guru by Walmart™ for its role in Project Gigaton™. Clean Cult continues its mission toward plastic eradication, partnering with U.S. Plastic Pacts, How2Recycle, and the Sustainable Packaging Coalition, efforts that have contributed to its certified plastic-neutral product portfolio, verified by rePurpose Global.

Clean Cult is available at Amazon, Wegmans, Walmart, Albertsons, Kroger, Meijer, and Harris Teeter, among others. Discover more at www.cleancult.com . Some cults are toxic. Not us. Follow us @ CleanCult and @ jointhecleancult .

