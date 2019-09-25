Ted Longworth Promoted to Product Manager at McGraw Powersports

ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ted Longworth, a longtime employee of The McGraw Group, has joined McGraw Powersports as Manager of Product Development.

Longworth previously worked at Pacific Specialty Insurance Company, a sister company to McGraw Powersports, for over 14 years – most recently as a Product Manager.

In his new position, Longworth is excited for the opportunity to work with dealers to provide the highest quality of coverage to complement their clients' powersport vehicles.

"I'm looking forward to building relationships and getting to know our dealers and their customers' needs as the industry continues to evolve," says Longworth.

Longworth is committed to providing trainings and learning tools to powersport dealers to further support them in this evolving industry. He also intends to streamline processes to enhance the user experience and ensure McGraw Powersports' product offerings continue to expand in variety and reach new regions of the US.

"We are pleased to strategically move Ted into this new position and anticipate that his product expertise will bring great value to the McGraw Powersports team," says Mike Budnyk, Executive Vice President of Sales for Pacific Specialty.

ABOUT MCGRAW POWERSPORTS

McGraw Powersports offers service contracts, priority maintenance packages, and specialized coverage options. With over 40 years experience, the company has provided coverage for motorcycles, off-road vehicles, and personal watercraft. McGraw Powersports is a subsidiary of parent company, The McGraw Group, which also includes Pacific Specialty Insurance Company.

