The March 27th auction features a musical arsenal of vintage, prototype and one-of-a-kind guitars including rare 1958 and 1959 Gibson Les Pauls, 1956 Fender Strat, Black Gibson Byrdland, Gibson Custom Shop Les Paul, early Paul Reed Smith prototype and more. Vintage touring equipment will also be auctioned, including the entire back line used by The Nuge during thousands of shows, pyrotechnic stage guns, tour-used speaker cabinets, concert equipment and stage décor.

The Ted Nugent Guns, Guitars & Hot Rod Cars Auction features an amazing selection of over 200 personal firearms, including custom Ted Nugent guns, personal carry guns, presentation guns, Ted Nugent Ammo, plus a vast selection of Uncle Ted's personal Archery Equipment, memorabilia and more.

Cars up for auction from the Nugent fleet include a prized, fully restored 1968 Ford Bronco and a custom 2015 Dodge Hellcat Challenger – personally owned and operated by The Nuge.

"Uncle Ted has powerlived the ultimate American Dream of life, liberty, pursuit of ultra happiness and an accumulation of the coolest stuff available to mankind. But alas, like the greatest philosopher of all time stated, "A good man has to know his limitations!" (Dirty Harry @1970)," said Ted Nugent. "So, as I throttle into my 73rd firebreathing clean and sober year, it is nigh time to streamline, and lucky, lucky you, I am auctioning off some of my Xtremely unique one-of-a-kind Nuge goodies for ya all to display, use and absorb the NugeGonzoMOJO that each and every item reeks of. I found a guy that I trust to fondle and auction off a lifetime of accumulation of the greatest energized stuff that a guy could ever hope for – Robb Burley. Burley Auction Gallery has handled some of the biggest estates and some of the most valuable family heirlooms in the history of auctions, so I appreciate his integrity and his professionalism."

"I can't thank Ted enough for giving us a chance to work with him on this auction. It's been a huge honor to catalog Ted's lifetime collection of one-of-a-kind guitars, personal firearms and cars," said Robb Burley. "This is going to be an auction for the ages – it's a lifetime celebration of a rock legend. Ted Nugent's mojo is all over this collection and we're expecting people to come from all 50 states and thousands of online bidders to be a part of this once in a lifetime auction event."

WHEN: The Ted Nugent Guns, Guitars & Hot Rod Cars Auction: Saturday, March 27th at Tucker Hall in Waco Texas. Auction starts at 10:00am

Auction Preview: Friday, March 26th Noon-6:00pm and Saturday, March 27th 8:00-10:00am

WHAT ELSE: Live auction with spaced limited seating available. Seat reservations required. Live online, phone, & absentee bidding available. For online catalog and complete details visit: www.burleyauction.com & www.TedNugentauction.com.

WHO:

About Burley Auction Gallery

Founded in 2004 by Robb Burley, Burley Auction Gallery is a nationally recognized auction house specializing in Texana and historic Western Americana. Burley Auction House has managed many high-profile auctions including the final auction of the Roy Rogers museum collection, Texas Ranger Captain and U.S. Marshal Jack Dean's gun collection, Austin's Threadgill's restaurant, and Eddie Wilson's Armadillo World Headquarters memorabilia collection. Burley Auction Gallery also auctioned off an entire Texas ghost town which was the subject of the PBS documentary "The Grove Texas." Visit www.burleyauction.com for more information.

About Ted Nugent

To millions of music lovers, Ted Nugent has carved a permanent place in rock & roll history, selling more than 40 million albums, performing more than 6,750 high-octane concerts and continuing to set attendance records at venues around the globe.

To further millions, Nugent is the nation's most outspoken proponent of our 1st and 2nd Amendment rights, conducting thousands of pro-gun, pro-freedom, pro-America interviews in major media worldwide. He serves on the Board of Directors of Gun Owners of America, and has served continuously on the Board of Directors of the NRA since his initial election in 1995.

Ted Nugent was named Detroit's Greatest Guitar Player of All Time by readers of MLive. His award-winning Ted Nugent Spirit of the Wild television show recently celebrated its 500th episode.

