TED Opens Annual Conference in Vancouver as Media Platform Sees Record Global Audience Growth

As part of this year's theme, speakers will offer up bold ideas, tough truths and jaw-dropping creative visions for the future. The full program, which includes SpaceX president and COO Gwynne Shotwell, actress and activist Tracee Ellis Ross, psychologist Steven Pinker, Canadian Minister of Science Kirsty Duncan, scientist Max Tegmark, Netflix co-founder and president Reed Hastings and many more, is available here.

"Both as a media platform and an annual conference, we strive to be a voice of sanity, reason and insight in today's increasingly polarized dynamic of outrage," said head of TED Chris Anderson. "This year's event is no different: Our theme, The Age of Amazement, is an attempt to compellingly plunge in to the good and the bad of what lies ahead for humanity. Speakers will examine issues like the unbelievable tech innovation today—both its potential and its misuse—and force us to ask ourselves: 'Do we like what we've heard? Do we believe it? Do we dread it?' For many talks, the answer will be: All of the above."

The conference opens as TED's free media platform—which spreads ideas from the world's brightest thinkers and doers—grows larger and more global than ever. In the last year, the organization has seen a nearly 40% year-over-year increase in views and listens across all channels. To date, there have been nearly 11 billion views and listens of TED content on TED.com and other channels, a number that has accelerated now to more than 3.2 billion views a year. Factors contributing to its growth include:

"To those who think the only way media organizations can be successful these days is to specialize in shouting and divisiveness, we point to our numbers," added Anderson. "Such healthy appetite for knowledge and inspiration in the world is a hopeful sign, and encourages us to continue our work making ideas available and relevant to billions of people we haven't reached yet."

This week, TED has created a number of ways for audiences to participate in and learn from the 2018 conference:

We'll be sharing exclusive interviews, live TED Talks and behind-the-scenes stories on Facebook Watch, creating more opportunities than ever before for our online community to participate in the conference. Follow us at facebook.com/TEDBackstage.

We're livestreaming Wednesday, April 11's evening session, in which we will reveal the first recipients of The Audacious Project, a new model for philanthropic collaboration, exclusively on Facebook Watch, also at facebook.com/TEDBackstage.

We'll also be reporting live from the conference each day in a free, limited-run ICYMI newsletter delivered daily from April 10–14 to anyone who subscribes here.

