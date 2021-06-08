TED Relaunches TED Health Podcast with Dr. Shoshana Ungerleider, Leading Voice in Healthcare

"This was a tough year, and it's made people think about their physical and mental health more than ever," said TED Director of Audio Michelle Quint. "Shoshana's curiosity, compassion, and expertise make her the ideal host to guide us through this complicated time."

Dr. Ungerleider has practiced internal medicine for eight years and is the founder of End Well , a nonprofit seeking to drive a cultural shift to improve the end of life experience. Since its inception in 2017, End Well has brought prominent voices and unsung heroes to the forefront of a movement to ensure we all live better through to the end. Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Ungerleider has been a frequent medical contributor to both broadcast and print audiences, appearing on CNN, MSNBC, and CBS, among other national news channels, with writing in TIME, Scientific American, and The San Francisco Chronicle, among other publications.

"I couldn't be more excited and honored to join TED, the undisputed authority in all things innovation, to be a part of the new TED Health podcast," said Dr. Ungerleider. "We've got an exciting upcoming season, showcasing stories and voices from the cutting edge which TED is known for, to help our listeners lead healthier, more fulfilling lives."

The TED Health podcast is part of the TED Audio Collective , a collection of podcasts launched earlier this year. The collection includes shows co-developed by TED and its speakers as well as shows developed and produced independently by inspiring thinkers and creators. The growing list of podcasts ranges from TED originals like TED Talks Daily and Far Flung with Saleem Reshamwala to independent series like Design Matters with Debbie Millman and Conversations with People Who Hate M‪e from Dylan Marron.

Listen to TED Health on Apple Podcasts , Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

