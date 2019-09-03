Ted Rich Elected to Join Rich’s Board of Directors

Ted Rich currently serves as executive vice president of organizational excellence. In this role, he is building the organization's strategic capabilities and associate competencies, as well as driving associate and leadership development to strengthen company culture overall. Ted Rich also leads the digital workplace advancement efforts and is a member of Rich's executive team.

"Ted has steadily immersed himself deep within the business for nearly twenty-five years," said Mindy Rich, vice chairman, Rich Products. "This position will allow Ted to bring critical insights from his broad range of disciplines to impact our work on the board."

Ted Rich joined the family business in 1995 working for the Buffalo Bisons, a Rich's-owned minor league baseball team. In 1998, he moved to the food side of the business, working in U.S. foodservice sales. He went on to build a diverse career serving in progressive marketing and leadership roles throughout the company's global footprint, including managing director of Rich's Europe/Middle East business from 2009-2012. In his most recent role as senior vice president, customer experience officer, Ted Rich had roles in the global sales, brand marketing and culinary functions, and managed critical demand-creation activities across the world. Under his leadership, the company introduced a refreshed Rich's brand identity in 2018 – one that celebrates both food and the company's customer-centric commitment.

Ted Rich is also a seasoned and active member of the food industry, currently serving as the vice chair of the advancement committee on the Culinary Institute of America's board of directors.

MEET RICH'S.

Rich's, also known as Rich Products Corporation, is a family-owned food company dedicated to inspiring possibilities. From cakes and icings to pizza, appetizers and specialty toppings, our products are used in homes, restaurants and bakeries around the world. Beyond great food, our customers also gain insights to help them stay competitive, no matter their size. Our portfolio includes creative solutions geared at helping food industry professionals compete in foodservice, retail, in-store bakery, deli, and prepared foods, among others. Working in 100 locations globally, with annual sales exceeding $4 billion, Rich's is a global leader with a focus on everything that family makes possible. Rich's®—Infinite Possibilities. One Family.

Learn more at Richs.com or join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

