TED Speaker and Barbershop Books Founder Alvin Irby Releases New Comedy Album "Really Dense"

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning social entrepreneur, national speaker, comedian, and children's book author Alvin Irby released his second comedy album "Really Dense" on August 10, 2018. Recorded at New York City's Gotham Comedy Club, the album showcases Irby's smart brand of humor which blends clever observations, biting social commentary, and a refreshingly original perspective on a wide range of topics. Stellar Underground, a NYC based comedy blog that writes about the rising stars of stand-up comedy, raves about Really Dense. With a recent TED Talk that has racked up more than 1 million views and a viral interview on NPR's All Things Considered, 2018 is shaping up to be a breakout year for Alvin Irby.

This Little Rock, AR native honed his friendly, yet hard-hitting and thought provoking comedic style on New York City stages over the past nine years. Whether at comedy clubs, colleges, corporate events, or churches, Irby has delivered memorable performances that have garnered attention from the comedy industry. In 2015, Irby was one of nine StandUp NBC finalists (out of the more than 600 comedians who auditioned nationwide) selected by NBC Universal to showcase at the legendary Hollywood Improv in Los Angeles. Other notable StandUp NBC finalists include Tiffany Haddish, Hannibal Buress, W. Kamau Bell, LilRel Howery, Deon Cole, Tone Bell, and Ron Funches.

With an uncanny delivery unmistakably reminiscent of the great Richard Pryor, Irby brings audiences into his colorful world and makes them laugh. He draws comedic inspiration from his eclectic life. Irby is a former kindergarten teacher, founder of Barbershop Books, an award-winning literacy program that puts children's books in barbershops, and the author of the laugh-out-loud children's book series Gross Greg. As if this wasn't enough, he also holds two Master's degrees.

