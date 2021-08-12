TED Talks Book Club on Fable Announces New Book and International Release

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Fable, the pioneering social reading app founded by lauded tech industry leader and creative visionary Padmasree Warrior, launched the second edition of the TED Book Club. Fable uniquely allows members to read together while sharing highlights, comments, links, and pictures to discuss books and is a purposeful way to build fun and safe communities with family, friends and colleagues, with no advertising and no unlawful selling of user data. Sign up to become a Fable member at fable.co and Download the Fable app at https://fable.co/download.

Fable Folios spotlight exceptional book recommendations handpicked by tastemakers, experts, acclaimed authors, world-class athletes, and industry titans. The TED team leads a free book club with regular book recommendations, and joins previous club and Folio curators LeVar Burton, Paulo Coelho, David Sedaris, Jasmine Guillory, comedian Luvvie Jones, psychologist Adam Grant, chef Wolfgang Puck, athletes like Diana Nyad, and more, whose recommendations are available as part of the app's free content. Each book club book comes with a custom Book Club Discussion Guide to help readers enjoy the book with their community.

TED has hand-selected books written by TED speakers as part of their curated Fable Folio and to read along with Fable's members. The next book TED has chosen to read with their Book Club is "Big Magic: How to Live a Creative Life, and Let Go of Your Fear" by Elizabeth Gilbert. This follows their first pick, Manoush Zomorodi's "Bored and Brilliant: How Spacing Out Can Unlock Your Most Productive and Creative Self."

As noted in the TED folio, "Each of these titles is connected to a TED Talk, containing life-changing ideas that will help you grow as a creative and as a person. These books will improve your ability to think deeply and imaginatively, setting you up for a more meaningful and expressive life."

Other books and stories in TED's free Folio include "Big Magic" by Elizabeth Gilbert, "Where the Past Begins" by Amy Tan, "Quiet" by Susan Cain, and "Daring Greatly" by Brené Brown.

"TED and Fable share some core beliefs," said Padmasree Warrior, founder of Fable and one of the tech industry's most respected executives. "Like TED, we believe in the power of ideas to change attitudes and lives. With our social reading platform for book clubs, Fable will help the TED team connect with readers. The stories they share through Fable Folios will push readers' imaginations and improve their cognitive fitness."

Fable's offering will continue to offer robust content allowing anyone to join free digital book clubs and read along with well-read experts and tastemakers. Fable Free Featured Reading Clubs include a Queer YA Book Club , Moms Don't Have Time to Read , Fierce Females , Read with Netflix , Jeff Immelt's Book Club , and the Shadow and Bone Book Club . These open book clubs offer a range of reading experiences, from personal development classics to technology leadership to literary masterpieces. In addition, Fable launched its first premium club in May of 2021, featuring iconic actor and reading advocate LeVar Burton . With ebooks from all the majors and indie publishers available for purchase in its webstore, Fable has millions of books for readers to choose from.

As of this month, the Fable app is now available internationally. Though book purchases are not yet supported, international users can now join and create clubs, access Folio recommendations, make lists of books, and set daily reading goals.

Fable has raised $7.25 million in funding from Redpoint Ventures , M13 , Defy , Breyer Capital , and other leading investors.

About Fable's founder, Padmasree Warrior

Padmasree Warrior is the Founder, President, and CEO of Fable. Previously, Padma was the Chief Executive Officer of NIO U.S., a manufacturer of smart, electric and autonomous vehicles. In this role she scaled the company from start-up to a successful IPO in three years. Prior to NIO, Warrior served as the Chief Technology & Strategy Officer for Cisco. Warrior has been widely recognized for her creative, visionary leadership. Forbes has named her one of "The World's 100 Most Powerful Women" for three years running. The International Alliance for Women gave her the World of Difference Award. Business Insider called her one of the "25 Most Influential Women in Wireless." The Wall Street Journal has called her one of "50 Women to Watch." Fast Company included her among the "100 Most Creative People in Business." The Economic Times listed her as "the 11th Most Influential Global Indian." Warrior serves on the boards of Microsoft and Spotify.

About TED

TED is a nonprofit organization devoted to Ideas Worth Spreading, often in the form of short talks delivered by leading thinkers and doers. Many of these talks are given at TED conferences, intimate TED Salons and thousands of independently organized TEDx events around the world. Videos of these talks are made available, free, on TED.com and other platforms. Audio versions of TED Talks are published to TED Talks Daily , available on all podcast platforms.

TED's open and free initiatives for spreading ideas include TED.com , where new TED Talk videos are posted daily; TEDx , which licenses thousands of individuals and groups to host local, self-organized TED-style events around the world; the TED Fellows program, which selects innovators from around the globe to amplify the impact of their remarkable projects and activities; The Audacious Project , which surfaces and funds critical ideas that have the potential to impact millions of lives; TED Translators, which crowdsources the subtitling of TED Talks so that big ideas can spread across languages and borders; and the educational initiative TED-Ed . TED also offers [email protected], a program that reimagines TED Talks for workplace learning. TED also has a growing library of original podcasts, including The TED Interview with Chris Anderson, WorkLife with Adam Grant , Pindrop and TEDxSHORTS .

Follow TED on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and on LinkedIn .

