Ted Vernon Now Offers Over 360 Classic Cars in Florida

MIAMI, June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ted Vernon Specialty Automobiles Inc. is proud to announce they now offer over 360 classic cars in stock at their dealership in Miami. Run by Ted Vernon, they buy, rent, and sell classic cars. Their collection includes antique cars as well as exotic, classic, and muscle cars from around the globe.

Ted Vernon has been a staple of the Miami community for many years. Aside from being a primary resource for classic cars in the South Florida area, he has also been featured in a variety of television programs based out of Miami. Given his many years of collecting these classic cars, it is no surprise that he has nearly four hundred cars available for rent, trade, and purchase. Regardless of what you may be looking for, you are likely to find it at Ted Vernon Specialty Automobiles Inc.

The Ted Vernon Specialty Automobiles Inc. website states, "Our specialized niche of buying, selling and trading these high-interest investments have not only made us one of the largest dealers in our region, but also many great friends from around the world." The statement reflects their interest in providing the largest number of classic cars in the South Florida region.

About Ted Vernon Specialty Automobiles Inc.: Ted Vernon Specialty Automobiles Inc. has been a fixture in the South Florida Classic Car business for over 40 years. With their ample expertise and wide selection of automobiles from any era, they both sell classic cars and provide these incredible automobiles for any occasion such as professional modeling shoots, and movie and television rentals--including high profile movies such as this one. One can buy, sell or trade classic cars via this unique business. If you would like to learn more about their sales and services in Miami--or simply view their extensive inventory of classic cars, contact them.

Ted Vernon Specialty Automobiles Inc.

305-754-2323

INFO@TEDVERNON.COM

