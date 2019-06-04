Ted Vernon Will Be in Two TV Shows Very Soon

MIAMI, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrity Ted Vernon of Ted Vernon Specialty Automobiles Inc. is going to be starring in two television shows within the next year. His reality show, "South Beach Classics" will be returning for a fifth season as well as a new show titled "The Walking Ted."

South Florida's Favorite Celebrity is Hitting the Small Screen

"South Beach Classics," which previously aired on The Discovery Network, will make a switch to the regional network, Beach Channel, as well as YouTube. The season will be filming in South Florida starting May 24th, by Producer Max Whyler and his production company Accord Production, a production company popular for many independent films. You can find previous seasons of "South Beach Classics" on the streaming service Hulu.

The other project called "The Walking Ted," produced in South Beach, will consist of Ted Vernon interviewing individuals in Miami asking them questions. This is also said to air on Beach Channel.

About Ted Vernon Specialty Automobiles Inc.: Ted Vernon Specialty Automobiles Inc. is a fixture in the South Florida Classic Car business for over 40 years. With his sufficient expertise and a wide selection of automobiles from any era, he has classic cars for sale and provides these classic automobiles for several occasions such as professional modeling shoots, and movie and television rentals. This includes high profile movies. One can buy, sell, or trade classic cars through this unique business. If you would like to learn more about their sales and services in Miami or view Ted's extensive inventory of classic cars, contact Ted Vernon Specialty Automobiles Inc. today.

