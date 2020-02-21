WINSTON, Ga., Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ted W. Simon is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Expert in the field of Education and Science as a Principal at Ted Simon, LLC.

An award-winning toxicologist and scientist, Dr. Simon has had a remarkable career on account of his expertise and dedication to toxicology and science. He served as the senior toxicologist in the waste management division of the Atlanta regional office of the Environmental Protection Agency for over ten years. Since 2006, Dr. Simon has worked in scientific consulting as the principal at Ted Simon, LL. He is knowledgeable about risk assessment, mathematical modeling, statistics, neuroscience, and environmental/ecological health issues. He has taught at university classes as an adjunct professor in Environmental Health Science at the University of Georgia. He has been an invited speaker at national and international events.

Dr. Simon received a Bachelor of Arts in biology from Middlebury College in 1971. After several years of working, he decided to continue his biological studies at George State University in Atlanta, and, in 1971 received his Ph.D. in neurobiology and behavior. His doctoral thesis titled "The Neural Basis of Light Evolved Walking in Crayfish" was recognized with an Honorable Mention for the Donald B. Lindsley Prize in Neuroscience. For several years after his Ph.D., he worked as a postdoctoral fellow at Emory University in cellular neuroscience.

Dr. Simon is a diplomate of the American Board of Toxicology (ABT) and a professional member of the Society of Toxicology (SOT) and the Society for Risk Analysis (SRA). Previously, he was a member of the Society for Neuroscience (SFN), concluding his membership in 1993.

Dr. Simon's awards include EPA's Science Achievement Award in 2002 for his work on "Risk Assessment Guidance for Superfund (RAGS): Volume III – Probabilistic Risk Assessment". In 2017, Dr. Simon and his co-authors received an award for best paper of the year from the Risk Assessment Specialty Section of the Society of Toxicology for a work titled "How can carcinogenicity be predicted by high throughput "characteristics of carcinogens mechanistic data?". The full paper is available online.

Dr. Simon's publications include thirty peer-reviewed journals and one textbook: Environmental Risk Assessment: A Toxicological Approach, 2nd Edition. The textbook will be available in early 2020.

Outside of work, Dr. Simon enjoys photography, playing the violin, fishing, and spending time with his family. He and his wife Elizabeth have two children, Adam and Rebecca, and four grandchildren.

