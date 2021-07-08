Teddy Atlas Joines Wise Kracks Live to Discuss the Upcoming Poirier vs McGregor Bout

OSLO, Norway, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wise Kracks sports betting podcast today announced that special guest, boxing trainer Teddy Atlas will be featured in a live episode on the World Sports Network YouTube channel.

The podcast hosted by professional sports bettor Bill Krackomberger and co-host Jon Orlando has made a habit of featuring diverse and talented guests. Atlas has a long and storied career as a trainer, including a fantastic run with Michael Moorer, culminating in Moorer being named world heavyweight champion in 1994, and taking Russian Alexander Povetkin to the WBA heavyweight title in 2011.

With a little shy of three decades worth of sports betting insight, Krackomberger will make great use of Atlas' insights into the professional fighting world ahead of Poirier vs McGregor 3.

ESPN is flying Atlas to Vegas ahead of the much-anticipated Poirier vs McGregor fight, taking place at UFC 264 this Sunday. First meeting in 2014, McGregor came in strong with a Round 1 TKO over Poirier. In their rematch earlier this year, Poirier replied with a round 2 TKO to McGregor.

With a reputation for his speeches and an eye for fighters that few men can match, Teddy Atlas will be set to have invaluable insight into what is quite possibly the MMA event of the year.

Krackomberger will be sitting down with Atlas in the studio at 12:00pm PST to discuss the tie-breaking fight, predictions for the victor, and [Atlas' own career].

