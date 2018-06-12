Teddy Gleason Scholarship Winners Selected for 2018; Eight Students Will Receive $48,000 in Educational Grants

All eight students are dependents of ILA members working for NYSA member companies in the Greater Metropolitan area. The NYSA-ILA Scholarship Fund, named in honor of the late ILA president Teddy Gleason, is open to dependents of active and retired ILA members in the Port of New York and New Jersey. This is the thirty-eighth annual scholarship program. Students will receive an annual grant of $6,000 per year for each one of four years in college.

The 2018 Teddy Gleason Scholarship winners are as follows:

ALEC KUNCKEN

Son of Mr. & Mrs. William Kuncken of Point Pleasant, NJ. Mr. Kuncken is a member of ILA Local 1, working at Maher Terminals. Alec plans to attend The College of New Jersey, Ewing Township, New Jersey.

TAYLOR CASQUARELLI

Daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Frank Casquarelli of West Nyack, NY. Mr. Casquarelli is a member of ILA Local 920 working at Ports America. Taylor plans to attend Libscomb University, Nashville, Tennessee.

BEN WIERZBICKI

Son of Mr. & Mrs. John Wierzbicki of Staten Island, NY. Mr. Wierzbicki is a member of ILA Local 1804-1 working at Global Terminal Terminals (GCT), New York. Ben plans to attend New York University, New York, NY.

ARIANA COBB

Daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Robert Cobb of Westhampton, NJ. Mr. Cobb is a member of ILA Local 1233 working at Maher Terminals LLC, Elizabeth, NJ. Ariana plans to attend Howard University, Washington, DC.

YOHANA DA SILVA

Daughter of Mr. &Mrs. Luciano Da Silva of Hillside, NJ. Mr. Da Silva is a member of ILA Local 1235 working at APM Terminals, Newark, NJ. Yohana plans to attend Rutgers University, New Brunswick, NJ.

BRIAN GOMES

Son of Mr. and Mrs. Paulo Gomes of Elizabeth, NJ. Mr. Gomes is a member of ILA Local 1235 working at Maher Terminals, Elizabeth, NJ. Brian plans to attend Temple University, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

ASHLEY LOPEZ

Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Manuel Lopez of Teaneck, NJ. Mr. Lopez is a member of Local 1235 working at Red Hook Container Terminals, LLC, Brooklyn, NY. Ashley plans to attend New York University, New York, NY.

SAMANTHA LOPEZ

Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Testa of Toms River, NJ. Mr. Testa is a member of Local 1235 working at Red Hook container Terminals, LLC. Samantha plans to attend Tufts University, Medford, Massachusetts.

The Teddy Gleason Scholarship winners are selected on the basis of academic performance and aptitude testing among other determinations. The scholarships are available to qualified applicants who wish to continue education at undergraduate, apprentice or training programs at any accredited colleges, universities and other institutions of higher learning. An independent agency – the College Scholarship Service based in Princeton, New Jersey – makes the selection of the scholarship winners.

The eight Teddy Gleason Scholarship winners join 32 other students currently enrolled in colleges and universities who were previously awarded these generous grants. The scholarship program was introduced in 1981 following collective bargaining between the ILA and employers represented by NYSA and it provides $192,000 in yearly assistance for 32 students.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teddy-gleason-scholarship-winners-selected-for-2018-eight-students-will-receive-48-000-in-educational-grants-300664845.html

SOURCE International Longshoremen's Association, AFL-CIO

