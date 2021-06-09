Teddy Grahams Teams up with Save the Children's 100 Days of Reading to Help Parents Support Children and Realize the Benefits of Reading

The pandemic challenged families like never before, especially academically and socially. According to Save the Children's 2021 Childhood Report , over half of families say their children are spending less time learning. The new summer program is aimed at addressing these issues and kicks off with "Lighten their Load," an awareness video that shines a light on the burdens kids are bearing – from loss of learning and social connections to stress and isolation – that have given them more than they should carry. Continuing throughout the summer, the reading-based program will share weekly tips, curated book lists and wellness exercises, along with partnering with influencers for fun ways to inspire family reading. Teddy Grahams believes reading with kids can be magical, helping them develop their minds and emotions while they discover new worlds and nurture their imaginations.

"All children deserve to enjoy a carefree childhood, but too many families don't have that opportunity, especially now recovering from a year with COVID-19," said Yi Wang, Brand Manager, Teddy Grahams. "We're teaming up with Save the Children to give parents and caregivers tools that can help. Through our efforts together, we aim to not only help those in greatest need, but also to provide free resources for all families to explore the wonderful world of reading."

Teddy Grahams will share weekly resources on its official Instagram, @teddygrahams, in addition to committing $100,000 to the 100 Days of Reading campaign to help kids in need.

"Kids are facing significant learning gaps as a result of the pandemic and the shift to distance learning," said Betsy Zorio, Vice President of U.S. Programs for Save the Children. "Together with Teddy Grahams, we are excited to provide parents with the resources to help close that gap and inspire a love of reading among their kids."

Save the Children's 100 Days of Reading is an annual campaign that gives kids fun ways to keep reading and learning all summer. Every link that is clicked or tapped by participants will help unlock donations of books, educational materials and critical meals for 750,000 kids living in some of America's most impoverished, rural communities. Save the Children is working in these communities every day to ensure children are getting the early learning and educational support they need to be successful in school and life.

To support 100 Days of Reading follow @teddygrahams and @savethechildren on Instagram and Facebook or visit savethechildren.org/read.

Click – Tap – Read – For Kids in Need.

About Mondelez International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2020 net revenues of approximately $27 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

About Save the Children

Save the Children believes every child deserves a future. Since our founding more than 100 years ago, we've changed the lives of more than 1 billion children. In the United States and around the world, we give children a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm. We do whatever it takes for children – every day and in times of crisis – transforming their lives and the future we share. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

