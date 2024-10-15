Teddy Morse's Daytona Harley-Davidson Names Kelly Rang as its New General Manager

DAYTONA, Fla., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ed Morse Automotive Group proudly announced that Kelly Rang has become the General Manager of Teddy Morse's Daytona Harley-Davidson. Rang is considered a legend in sales and leadership with the Harley-Davidson brand, and his most recent position with the organization was as the General Sales Manager of Black Hills Harley-Davidson in Rapid City, South Dakota. Rang will handle the day-to-day dealership operations for Teddy Morse's Daytona Harley-Davidson.

"Having recently retired, I was certainly not expecting this, but jumped at the chance to play a major role in the growth of Daytona Harley-Davidson. The team at Ed Morse Automotive Group is amazing and I couldn't pass up this opportunity to continue my passion in the motorcycle industry," said Kelly Rang. "They have a tremendous infrastructure in place and are primed for staggering growth, and we are going to do big things come Daytona Bike Week in 2025."

At Black Hills Harley-Davidson, Rang was responsible for turning the dealership into one of the top performers in the country. He was also responsible for implementing a dynamic sales, finance, and insurance process for the Sturgis Rally, which along with Teddy Morse's Daytona Harley-Davidson's Bike Week is one of the largest motorcycle rallies in the world. Rang brings over 40 years of experience in automotive and motorcycle world. Prior to his role in Black Hills, he was the General Manager of Deluxe Harley-Davidson in Gillette, Wyoming.

"For years we've had our eye on Kelly Rang and hoped we could bring his leadership to Daytona Harley-Davidson. The cool thing is that we didn't have to try too hard, because Kelly fell immediately in love with our dealership and the people there. He is a master in helping people succeed and understands better than anyone else that the key to a great dealership are its great people," said Teddy Morse, Chairman and CEO of Ed Morse Automotive Group. "We are looking forward to exciting growth under Kelly's guidance."

The Ed Morse Automotive Group acquired the iconic entertainment complex called Destination Daytona in 2022, which included Daytona Harley-Davidson, the Clarion Inn Ormond Beach, Saints & Sinners Pub, and the 35,000 square-foot Rock N'Roll event pavilion. Destination Daytona is located at 1635 North US Highway 1 in Ormond Beach, Florida.

About Ed Morse Automotive Group

The Morse family has been in the automotive business since 1946 when Ed Morse founded Morse Motors. Over 75 years later, Ed's grandson, Chairman/CEO Teddy Morse continues to build on the legacy and family tradition. Headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida with dealerships and related businesses in Florida, Arizona, Texas, Iowa, Missouri, Illinois, Colorado and Oklahoma, Ed Morse Automotive Group is one of the nation's fastest growing and most respected automotive and motorcycle dealer groups. www.edmorse.com

SOURCE Ed Morse Automotive Group