Tedor Pharma Announces Agreement to Manufacture Sequential Medicine Ltd. Phase 2 Clinical Trial Supplies

CUMBERLAND, R.I., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tedor Pharma, Inc. www.tedorpharma.com, a full-service contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced that they entered into an agreement to provide cGMP contract manufacturing services for Sequential Medicine Ltd.'s triple combination drug product for the short-term treatment of transient insomnia.

Sequential Medicine's product has demonstrated impressive efficacy in early studies, and the company is on track to commence its next clinical trial by the end of this year with supply from Tedor. The selection of Tedor is expected to provide Sequential Medicine with a qualified manufacturing partner for any further developmental requirements and for commercialization upon approval.

Tom Dahl, Head of Product Development of Sequential Medicine, stated, "We are pleased to be working with Tedor on this important project. Their capabilities and facilities are a very good match with our company and our program."

"We are delighted to partner with Sequential Medicine to provide Phase 2 clinical trial manufacturing services," commented Doug Drysdale, President and CEO of Tedor Pharma. "Our extensive experience in manufacturing combination products makes Tedor well suited to provide both clinical trial supply and mass commercialization."

About Tedor Pharma, Inc.

Founded in 2001, Tedor Pharma is a specialized Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with a strong track record of success in providing development and manufacturing services for oral solid dose products, including DEA-scheduled products, for life science customers. Among the service offerings is FLEXITAB™, which produces extended release tablets that can be taken intact or broken cleanly and precisely. Over nearly two decades, Tedor has helped customers meet their project timelines, achieve regulatory approvals, and solve formulation challenges, from development through to large-scale manufacturing. Tedor offers services ranging from development to full-scale manufacturing, tech transfer, stability studies, and product life cycle management.



About Sequential Medicine Ltd

Sequential Medicine Ltd is a clinical-stage biotech company focused of developing combination therapies to address large unmet medical needs. The lead product, a triple combination formulation intended to treat transient insomnia, one of the most prevalent forms of disturbed sleep, has demonstrated robust and highly significant efficacy in early clinical trials. For the past 5 years Sequential Medicine has focused on ameliorating the negative effects of disturbed sleep and other related health problems including depression that may influence or be influenced by difficulty sleeping.

