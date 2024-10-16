TED'S MONTANA GRILL LAUNCHES FUNDRAISING CAMPAIGN FOR FOOD SERVICE WORKERS IN CRISIS

ATLANTA, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ted's Montana Grill, a classic American restaurant known for made-from-scratch, elevated comfort food, introduces new craft cocktails to support food service workers in crisis. The restaurant has partnered with Giving Kitchen during its Dining with Gratitude fundraising campaign.

Giving Kitchen is a national 501(c)3 and a James Beard Foundation Award-winning nonprofit organization dedicated to providing financial assistance and a network of community resources to food service workers in times of crisis.

From now until Dec. 29, each time a guest orders one of Ted's new handcrafted cocktails – the Basil Hayden Blackberry Smash or the Autumn Spiced Sour Martini with Tito's Handmade Vodka – a percentage of sales will be donated to Giving Kitchen. The cocktails can be perfectly paired with a few of Ted's new Chef Features including the hype-worthy Hot Honey Fried Chicken Sandwich, Bourbon Bison Meatballs or the Chicken Green and Hot Sandwich. Guests can also enjoy its latest Herradura Paloma and a seasonal favorite – Apple Pecan Crisp.

Since its inception in 2013, Giving Kitchen has served more than 22,000 food service workers in crisis and provided more than $13.4 million in direct financial assistance. Stability Network clients have received an estimated 69,000 resources. Giving Kitchen awards provided an estimated 808 years of rent and utility assistance to households containing an estimated 5,439 children and an estimated 4,109 additional household members.

"I urge communities everywhere to join forces and support Giving Kitchen, especially since so many food service workers are currently being impacted by recent storms," said George McKerrow, Ted's CEO, Co-founder and Giving Kitchen Dining with Gratitude Advisory Board Member. "When an unexpected life emergency occurs, it's easy to lose hope, but we can lift their spirits by providing them with the support they deserve."

Guests can support Giving Kitchen for lunch or dinner at their nearest Ted's location. Ted's holiday hours – closed Thanksgiving Day (excludes NYC and Estero, FL), open Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day.

Ted's Montana Grill is an Atlanta-based restaurant founded in 2002 by media mogul Ted Turner and award-winning restaurateur George McKerrow. Known for made-from-scratch, classic American cuisine, the menu includes ranch-raised bison and premium beef selections, award-winning burgers, hand-cut, aged steaks in its on-premise butcher shop, all-natural chicken, fresh seafood, made-to-order salads, craft cocktails, old fashioned shakes and malts, wines, hand-squeezed lemonade, Boylan sodas, and more.

