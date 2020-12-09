Ted's Montana Grill Launches Nationwide Meat Delivery Service with Free Shipping Offer

The aged steaks are hand-cut to order and the high-quality meat is ground twice daily before packaged safely. Options include the Delmonico Ribeye, Ted's Filet, NY Strip, Ground Beef or Ground Bison, complete with Ted's proprietary seasoning.

"Whether you're seeking a special gift for a meat lover or a foodie, planning a delicious holiday meal or simply stocking your freezer, Ted's Butcher Shoppe is the perfect solution," said George McKerrow, CEO and co-founder of Ted's Montana Grill. "It's the only meat service that is delivered fresh the very next day, making it even more convenient for those last-minute gifts across the country."

Ted's all-natural bison are raised without hormones or steroids at ranches throughout the U.S. Bison is the leanest protein available, nutrient-dense, higher in protein and iron than any other meat, rich in omega-3 fatty acids and has lower cholesterol levels than chicken.

"When you enjoy a tender steak or a juicy burger from Ted's Butcher Shoppe, you know just where it came from and why it tastes so much better," said McKerrow. "The gift of high-quality meat is a special way to show your loved ones you care this holiday season."

As another gift option, Ted's Butcher Shoppe e-gift cards are also available at https://tedsbutchershoppe.com/collections/gift-cards.

To place an order from Ted's Butcher Shoppe, please visit https://www.TedsButcherShoppe.com. All orders must be placed before 11 a.m. EST Monday – Thursday for next day arrival.

About Ted's Montana Grill

Ted's Montana Grill is a Classic American restaurant that serves made-from-scratch cuisine prepared in small batches and fresh ingredients sourced from local farms. Selections include award-winning burgers, hand-cut aged steaks, premium chicken with no antibiotics, fresh fish and all-natural bison. Ted's has 41 locations in 16 states. Visit www.tedsmontanagrill.com for more information.

