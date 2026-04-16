TED'S MONTANA GRILL TOASTS AMERICA'S 250TH WITH NEW CLASSIC AMERICAN CHEF FEATURES

Restaurant Honors Mission of Saving America's National Mammal

ATLANTA, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ted's Montana Grill is commemorating America's 250th Birthday with new Chef Features celebrating elevated, classic American comfort food made fresh, from scratch. Founded in 2002 by media mogul Ted Turner and award-winning restaurateur George McKerrow, Ted's also honors its mission to help save the American bison while continuing its longstanding commitment to sustainability.

Ted's Montana Grill is celebrating America's 250th Birthday with a new Chef Feature – the Classic American Bison Dip. The mouthwatering sandwich includes hand-shaved roasted bison on a butter-toasted baguette, and warm au jus paired with fresh, hand-cut French fries, thick-cut onion rings, or both. It’s available for a limited time, only at Ted’s.

The new Chef Feature – the Classic American Bison Dip – includes hand-shaved roasted bison on a butter-toasted baguette, and warm au jus paired with fresh, hand-cut French fries, thick-cut onion rings, or both. It's available for a limited time, only at Ted's. Guests can also enjoy a timeless pairing – a Classic American Bison Burger with a Coke float or an 1800's-inspired hand-spun milkshake or malt.

Featuring the largest bison menu in the world and set in a warm, Western-inspired design that blends rustic charm with modern comfort, Ted's honors the flavors and traditions on which the country was built. Each authentic dish tells a story and draws inspiration from regions across the U.S.

"Ted Turner and I imagined a place where people could gather around the table and enjoy a dining experience founded on the ideals that shaped our country from the very beginning – simplicity, honesty, and authenticity," said George McKerrow, CEO and Co-founder. "Everything we do at Ted's is intentional, meaningful, and rooted in purpose."

Since its founding, sustainability has been at the core of the brand with the belief that everyday decisions make a lasting environmental impact. Ted's earned recognition as the first "green" restaurant and helped launch the paper straw movement, preventing nearly 90 million plastic straws from entering landfills. The company has also saved more than 50 million gallons of water and reduced food waste by over 50 percent compared to the average restaurant.

Through its partnership with Turner Ranches and other organizations, Ted's has helped restore the North American bison population to an estimated 500,000 – bringing the iconic species back from the brink of extinction.

"As America marks 250 years, Ted's Montana Grill invites guests to slow down and reconnect over the traditions that define us," added McKerrow. "From the enduring legacy of the American bison and the simple joy of sharing a meal, Ted's is proud to be an all-American restaurant that celebrates the spirit of our country."

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SOURCE Ted's Montana Grill