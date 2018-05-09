TEDx Meets Blockchain at NAC3 Conference in San Francisco

Coin Mastery's Carter Thomas—whose talent for technical analysis ranks him among the most widely followed social media influencers in Blockchain.

Achain's Dane Elliott demonstrates how NEO's biggest competitor is implementing a groundbreaking solution to the scaling dilemma.

Anna Shen of the Huffington Post moderates a panel of VCs and crypto fund managers to explore how the pros are investing.

"Investor's Hall" – Bitcoin Market Journal's Pete Angus hosts investment and trading workshops all day.

The "Networking Niche," features an open bar serving bottomless mimosas throughout the event.

Founder Andy Crane says, "Blockchain is the most exciting technology on the planet. The only problem is that most conferences in the industry feel a bit dry. From day one, we knew that NAC3 needed to cultivate an atmosphere that was both exciting and fun."

Before launching NAC3, Crane was the Director of Business Development for Desert Hearts, a music festival whose alternative business model was acclaimed by the Wall Street Journal.

"I come from an industry where producing a world-class event means curating the most epic experience conceivable, both on and off stage. If an event is only booking great content, it's missing half the picture." With NAC3, Crane applies the same principles that led to his past events being consistently ranked among the Top 5 in North America.

About NAC3

NAC3 is a Bitcoin & Blockchain conference, taking place at various cities across North America. Now in its second year, NAC3 has produced sold out events in Las Vegas, New York, and Los Angeles. On June 23, 2018, NAC3 makes its San Francisco debut. To learn more about the upcoming event, visit https://www.nac3.io

