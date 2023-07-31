TEDxCapeMay 2023 Returns for 12th Season with "Discoveries"

CAPE MAY, N.J., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TEDxCapeMay returns live for its 12th season on October 15, 2023, at Cape May Convention Hall from 1:30 pm to 6:00 pm. The independently organized event, licensed by TED, features 10 outstanding presenters and performers under the theme of "Discoveries" followed by an open-bar reception right on the Atlantic Ocean. Tickets are $60 including reception and $30 for program only.

TEDxCapeMay brings the region together to share a TED-like experience and film TEDx talks for a wider audience. To date, over eight million people have viewed TEDxCapeMay talks. "TEDxCapeMay continues to brings ideas worth spreading to a place worth visiting," says organizer Norris Clark.

TEDxCapeMay 2023 speakers include:

TEDxCapeMay sponsors include Exit Zero Publishing, One Trick Pony, Midnight Media Group, Congress Hall Hotel, Cape May Brewing Co., Damascus Bakeries, Kara Restaurant Group, Chamber of Commerce of Greater Cape May, and educational sponsor Cape May MAC.

For more information about TEDxCapeMay, please visit TEDxCapeMay.com

