TEDxCapeMay 2024 Returns for 13th Season with "New Horizons"

CAPE MAY, N.J., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TEDxCapeMay returns live for its 13th season on October 6, 2024, at Cape May Convention Hall from 1:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The independently organized event, licensed by TED, features nine outstanding presenters and performers under the theme of "New Horizons," followed by an open-bar reception overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. Tickets are $65, including the reception, and $35 for the program only.

As a lead into our 13th season, we will film a TEDxCapeMay presentation at Atlantic Cape Community College Auditorium, featuring local scientist Sean Burcher who will present "Project Monarch, Pioneering High-Tech Community Science." For more information, go to TEDxCapeMaySalon.com.

TEDxCapeMay brings the region together to share a TED-like experience and film TEDx talks for a wider audience. To date, over nine million people have viewed TEDxCapeMay talks. "TEDxCapeMay brings ideas worth spreading to a place worth visiting," says organizer Norris Clark.

TEDxCapeMay 2024 speakers include:

Amber Straughn , Astrophysicist: "95% Unknown: How NASA's Webb Telescope is Changing our View of the Universe"

Bianca Bosker, Author: "What Having My Face Sat on Taught Me About Art"

Jessica Holmes, Comedian: "The Power of Finding the Funny"

Mark Beal, Professor: "Introducing Gen Z: The New Transformers"

Mark Levy, Business Strategist: "Your Secret is Obvious"

Philip Hamilton, Filmmaker: "Can We Afford to Lose Another One?"

Russell Ferguson, Dancer: Exploring New Horizons in Dance

TEDxCapeMay sponsors include Exit Zero Publishing, One Trick Pony, Midnight Media Group, Congress Hall Hotel, Cape May Brewing Co., Damascus Bakeries, Chamber of Commerce of Greater Cape May, and educational sponsor Cape May MAC.

For more information about TEDxCapeMay, please visit TEDxCapeMay.com

