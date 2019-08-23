TEDxCapeMay "Imagination & Innovation" on Sunday, October 20, 2019

CAPE MAY, N.J., Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TEDxCapeMay returns to the Jersey Shore for its eighth season on Sunday, October 20, 2019 for "Imagination & Innovation" with over seven outstanding speakers and performers, each challenged with presenting a novel "idea worth spreading" in under 18 minutes. Topics range from innovative approaches to cancer and healthcare education to imaginative approaches to art and animal consciousness.

Attendees also receive snacks, gifts and an open bar lunch reception at the Congress Hall Hotel. Tickets are $60 per person. Program only tickets (without reception) are available for $30 and student tickets are available for $10.

Speakers include:

Duke Riley : Making Enemies Out of Art / Making Art Out of Enemies

: Making Enemies Out of Art / Making Art Out of Enemies Lingbing Zhang: How to Win the Final Battle with Cancer

Tom Triumph: The Innovation of You

Aly Cohen : Innovation of High School Health Education

: Innovation of High School Health Education Stephanie Theodorou : Re-imagining Animal Consciousness

: Re-imagining Animal Consciousness Tiriq Callaway: A Heart Full of Vision

"We seek to improve minds, one innovative idea at a time," says organizer Norris Clark. "And to illustrate how imagination links with innovation, we have come up with a creative TEDxCapeMay video, thanks to our sponsor One Trick Pony."

Since 2012, TEDxCapeMay has drawn nearly 2,000 attendees for over 70 talks that have been viewed online by over 2.5 million people worldwide. Globally, TEDx talks were viewed by over one billion people last year.

Sponsors include Exit Zero Publishing, Midnight Media Group, One Trick Pony, Congress Hall Hotel, Cape May Brewing Company, Chamber of Commerce of Greater Cape May and Cape May Forum.

About TEDx, x = independently organized event

In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TED Talks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection. These local, self-organized events are branded TEDx, where x = independently organized TED event. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are self-organized. (Subject to certain rules and regulations.)

About TED

TED is a nonprofit organization devoted to Ideas Worth Spreading, often in the form of short talks delivered by leading thinkers and doers. Many of these talks are given at TED conferences, including our annual gathering in Vancouver, as well as TEDWomen, intimate TED Salons and thousands of independently organized TEDx events around the world. Videos of these talks are made available, free, on TED.com and other platforms. Audio versions of the talks from TED2019 will also be published to TED's podcast TED Talks Daily, available on Apple Podcasts and all other podcast platforms.

TED's open and free initiatives for spreading ideas include TED.com , where new TED Talk videos are posted daily; TEDx, which licenses thousands of individuals and groups to host local, self-organized TED-style events around the world; the TED Fellows program, which selects innovators from around the globe to amplify the impact of their remarkable projects and activities; the Audacious Project, which surfaces and funds critical ideas that have the potential to impact millions of lives; TEDSummit, which gathers the most engaged members of the global TED community for brainstorms, discussions, performances, workshops and an eclectic program of mainstage talks; and the educational initiative TED-Ed. TED also has a library of original podcasts, including The TED Interview with Chris Anderson, Sincerely, X, and one of Apple Podcasts' most downloaded new shows of 2018, WorkLife with Adam Grant.

Follow TED on Twitter at http://twitter.com/TEDTalks, on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/TED, on Instagram at https://instagram.com/ted and on Snapchat at tedtalkshq.

