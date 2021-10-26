TEDxDupreePark Highlights Diverse Group of Thought Leaders

WOODSTOCK, Ga., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TEDxDupreePark is hosting its annual live show on November 5 at the Woodstock Arts Center to highlight local thought leaders, as well as national/international leaders with a passion to impact the world.

This year's theme, Seeding Greatness, stems from an ancient Greek proverb which states, "Great societies flourish when elders plant trees they know they will never sit under."

"TEDxDupreePark was envisioned because we believe that, across the globe, community elders, leaders, and people must come together by stepping forward to fiercely and eloquently speak their hope and passion for the future of mankind," said the event creator and organizer, Steven Monahan.

The event features 14 speakers plus entertainers who gather to consider each leader's best 15-minute speech about how we can seed greatness and foster positive change in the world.

Atlanta-based speakers include Aurea McGarry, Emmy Award winner; Leah Garcés, president of Mercy for Animals; Mark Hayes, former Good Day Atlanta News Anchor; Dr. Yvette Pegues, Ed.D., chief transformation officer for Your Invisible Disability Group; Joshua Ludlam, speaker, coach, and pastor: and Joseph Gandlfo, M.A., a renowned life coach, speaker, and consultant.

Global thought leaders include Sonia Jhas, award-winning wellness expert with more than half a million fans; Austin Zelan, entrepreneur, investor and founder of Westgate Fund and Alphanance; Brielle Cotterman, former Mrs. Indiana, World Champion Equestrian and publicity expert; Radmila Lolly, opera singer, producer and founder/designer of the couture fashion house "Eltara Casata;" George Kramb, Forbes featured co-founder of PatientPartner; Ruth Rathblott award-winning CEO and inclusion expert; Seanlai, award-winning CEO, author, behaviorist and creator of The Science of Connection; and Moshe Gersht, Wall Street Journal and USA Today best-selling author.

TEDxDupreePark has a very limited number of seats available. To register, visit www.TEDxDupreePark.com .

Limited sponsorship opportunities are available. Sponsors will receive special recognition and VIP seating at the event. This non-profit venture is dependent upon community support.

Steven Monahan is the creator and licensed Organizer for TEDxDupreePark. Gina Carr is the Curator and CEO. Daryll Stinson is Director of Operations. LaRhonda McClain is the Event Manager. For more information visit www.TEDxDupreePark.com .

TED is a nonprofit organization devoted to Ideas Worth Spreading, often in the form of short talks delivered by leading thinkers and doers. Many of these talks are given at TED conferences, intimate TED Salons and thousands of independently organized TEDx events around the world. Videos of these talks are made available, free, on TED.com and other platforms. Audio versions of TED Talks are published to TED Talks Daily, available on all podcast platforms.

TED's open and free initiatives for spreading ideas include TED.com, where new TED Talk videos are posted daily; TEDx, which licenses thousands of individuals and groups to host local, self-organized TED-style events around the world; the TED Fellows program, which selects innovators from around the globe to amplify the impact of their remarkable projects and activities; The Audacious Project, which surfaces and funds critical ideas that have the potential to impact millions of lives; TED Translators, which crowdsources the subtitling of TED Talks so that big ideas can spread across languages and borders; and the educational initiative TED-Ed. TED also offers [email protected], a program that reimagines TED Talks for workplace learning. TED also has a growing library of original podcasts, including The TED Interview with Chris Anderson, WorkLife with Adam Grant, Far Flung with Saleem Reshamwala and How to Be a Better Human.

