TEDXWATERSTREET ANNOUNCES SPEAKER LINE-UP FOR REIMAGINE 2022

This Event will be Hosted by Academy Award-Winning Producer Terrence J

NEW YORK, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- TEDxWaterStreet REImagine, our second in-person event since the COVID-19 pandemic, will take place on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at IPIC Theatre, 11 Fulton St, New York, NY 10038; at 11:00 am EST. The independently organized event, licensed by TED, will feature an epic line-up of 14+ remarkable distinguished voices who speak the language of possibility and foster a rediscovery under the theme REimagine.

Launched in 2009, TEDx is a program of locally-organized events that bring the community together to share a TED-like experience. The best talks from TEDx events have been featured on TED.com and garner millions of views from audiences across the globe.

"We're honored to welcome our outstanding line-up of speakers, including and other distinguished guests such as, the CEO of GEO Group Jose Gordo, and former NFL Offensive Tackle Gosder Cherilus, to this exciting event. It's time to REImagine our future and dream about what's possible," said Jean-Paul Laurent, Lead Organizer, and Licensee of TEDxWaterStreet.

SPEAKER LINE-UP: TEDxWaterStreet REIMAGINE 2022 speakers are as follows: H. E. Dr. Michal Mlynár - Slovakia's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the U.N; Brock Pierce – Futurist, Philanthropist, Economist, and Chairman, Bitcoin Foundation; Bhavana Bartholf – Women's Advocate, Global Head Digital & Sales Strategy, Microsoft; Jack Brewer - White House Appointee Commission on the Social Status of Black Men & Boys; Kely Nascimento - Founder and President - Nascimento Foundation; Rick Tumlinson – CEO and Founding Partner, SpaceFund; Natalie King - CEO, Dunamis Clean Energy Partners; Ryan Mundy - Founder, Alkeme Health; Travis Ludlow - Youngest Pilot to Fly Around the World, Guinness World Record Holder; Eric Klasson - Founder and CEO at resilienci.ai; Shaman Durek - 6th Generation Shaman and Evolutionary Leader, Dia Simms, CEO, Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal | Co-Founder, Pronghorn, Erin Harris, CBO, Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal | Co-Founder, Pronghorn CBO, Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal | Co-Founder, Pronghorn; and Katira Rafiqzada, Co-Founder, Break Bread.

HOST: The event will be generously hosted by Academy Award-Winning Producer Terrence J, an American actor, model, and entertainment reporter known as the host of BET's popular music video countdown show 106 & Park. Jenkins starred as Michael Hanover in the romantic comedy film Think Like a Man (2012), which grossed $96 million at the worldwide box office.

PERFORMERS: Special music performances will include classical crossover Singer Victory Brinker, who sings songs in 8 languages! Victory holds the Guinness Book World Record for the Youngest Opera singer. She is best known for America's Got Talent Season 16.

While this is an invite-only event, a limited number of tickets have been reserved for the general public and are now available at fixr.co/event/565928780. Please join us!

REImagine 2022 is Sponsored and supported by Nasdaq, The GEO Group, Microsoft, Unspoken Smiles, FOURSQUARE, Pandemic Insights, resilienci.ai, dentlinQ, MLife Music Group, and Let's Talk Psychological Wellness, P.C., and our other in-kind contributors and supporters! We are grateful to our sponsors—you make everything we do possible!

Interested in sponsoring TEDxWaterStreet REimagine 2022? Contact: [email protected]

TEDxWaterStreet brings together like-minded individuals who are intentional about resetting as thinkers, leaders, friends and community members to bring about a new perspective on how we press forward. The event aims to challenge human discomfort with obstacles and instead celebrate the strength that accompanies curiosity and the ability to dream. TEDxWaterStreet leaders will speak the language of possibility and foster a rediscovery of what the future holds for our shared humanity. For more information about TEDxWaterStreet, TEDx, and TED.com, contact: [email protected] and please visit tedxwaterstreet.com and follow-on Instagram @TedxWaterStreet #tedxwaterstreet #reimagine22 #tedx

