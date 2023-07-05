TEDxWrigleyville Hosts "Insightful Acceleration" at Wrigley Field on July 24th

CHICAGO, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TEDxWrigleyville, winner of multiple Telly Awards and among the most prestigious and prolific TEDx production groups globally, announces its 2023 program titled "Insightful Acceleration" taking place on Monday, July 24th from 9:00 a.m. -3:00 p.m. at the iconic Wrigley Field (1060 W Addison, Chicago, IL).

TEDxWrigleyville 2023 will explore innovative solutions to complex modern problems and help us all to think critically about the trends, technologies, and social movements that are shaping our future. As we have entered a state of perpetual global crisis – driven by geopolitical conflict, inflation, rapid advancement of technology, climate change, and social division – we must think creatively and root our decision-making in intentionality about the future we are collectively building. The pace of change and complexity of modern problems demand increased intentionality around solutions that move us in the right direction. In this series, we will pause to ask not just "what comes next?" but also "what do we hope comes next, and what creative solutions will help to move us in that direction?" Featuring top thought leaders and experts in the field, this event will offer invaluable insights around our most pressing global challenges.

This independently organized event, licensed by TED, will feature speakers, performances, and activations led by founder and executive producer Shermin Kruse and her team of curators and volunteers.   

"I've never been prouder of our phenomenal team of speakers and curators, all of whom are volunteers, devoting hundreds of hours of their time to diversify the world of ideas and help propel our society to a more thoughtful, innovative, and prosperous future," adds Kruse.

The 2023 speakers include: David Ambroz (National Poverty and Child Welfare Advocate), Dr. Abiodun Durojaye (ED of Urban Alliance Chicago), Eve Geroulis (Professor), Yao Hang | Board Director/Climate Activist, Jason William Johnson (Director/Professor), Dr. Inna Kanevsky (Psychologist/TikTok Influencer), Harry Lennix (Actor/Activist), Madison Mohns (AI Developer), Angela Neese (Clinical Psychologist), and Whitney Reynolds (Producer/Storyteller.)

Performances to be featured include Texas blues/rock music by Ally Venable Band and Star-Spangled Banner by Chicago Symphony Orchestra's principal trumpet, Esteban Batallán.

TEDxWrigleyville 2023 gives special thanks to the Chicago Cubs and Atlas Media for their support. 

Tickets for TEDxWrigleyville are $100 - $125 per person and can be purchased at www.tedxwrigleyville.com. For more information about TEDxWrigleyville please visit the website or Facebook. Follow on Instagram and LinkedIn.

About TEDx, x = independently organized event
In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TED Talks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection. These local, self-organized events are branded TEDx, where x = independently organized TED event. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are self-organized. (Subject to certain rules and regulations.)

About TED
TED is on a mission to discover and spread ideas that spark imagination, embrace possibility and catalyze impact. Our organization is devoted to curiosity, reason, wonder and the pursuit of knowledge — without an agenda. We welcome people from every discipline and culture who seek a deeper understanding of the world and engagement with others, and we invite everyone to engage with ideas and activate them in your community.

TED began in 1984 as a conference where Technology, Entertainment and Design converged. Today it spans a multitude of worldwide communities and initiatives exploring everything from science and business to education, arts and global issues. Aside from the hundreds of TED Talks curated from our annual conferences and published on TED.com, we produce original podcasts, short video series, animated TED-Ed lessons and TV programs that are translated into more than 100 languages and distributed via partnerships around the world. Each year, more than 3,000 independently run TEDx events bring people together to share ideas and bridge divides in communities on every continent. Through the Audacious Project, TED has helped catalyze nearly $3 billion in funding for projects that seek to make the world more beautiful, sustainable and just. In 2020, TED launched Countdown, an initiative to accelerate solutions to the climate crisis and mobilize a movement for a net-zero emission future. View a full list of TED's many programs and initiatives.

TED is owned by a nonprofit, nonpartisan foundation. Our aim is to help create a future worth pursuing for all. 

Follow TED on: LinkedInInstagramTikTokMastodonTwitter and Facebook.

Media Contact:
Daphne Ortiz
323.864.9890
[email protected] 

