Tee Off For Charity: The Warrior Golf Open Returns Dec 13th to Benefit Warrior Companion and Camp Hope

The Warrior Golf Open travels around the country to some of the nation's most exclusive golf courses, to champion causes for veterans and first responders in need. Hosted by Jack Bodolosky, Combat Army Medic and Brandon Casella, Infantry Combat 11B, the Warrior Golf Tournament regularly harnesses tangible support for Warrior Companion, and Camp Hope to continue their mission to improve the lives and well-being of service members.

The tournament will commence on December 13th, 2021 at 7:00 AM and will include breakfast, fundraising opportunities, a raffle where one will receive a round of golf for two at the world-famous pebble beach golf course, and a one-of-a-kind opportunity to explore the Reunion Resort's Arnold Palmer course's 6,916 yards of engaging play while cultivating meaningful and lasting change for our nation's finest.

Recent societal events have brought thousands of our nation's service-members home, where many are struggling with PTSD, trauma, and the rising cost of veterinary care. By participating in the Warrior Golf Open, attendees contribute more than their time and finances to a great cause; they join a united coalition dedicated to defending those who fearlessly defended the American flag at all costs.

To learn more about the Warrior Golf Open and Warrior Companion, please visit: https://warriorgolf.us/

About Warrior Companion

Warrior Companion is a Texas and New York-based 501 (c)(3) dedicated to helping disabled veterans and service members who rely on service dogs cover the high cost of pet insurance. Founded by combat veteran Jack Bodolosky in 2014, Warrior Companion breaks the status quo by shedding a light on the ever-present issues that disabled veterans face every day. Over 26% of veterans have a service-related disability, and while many rely on service dogs to navigate daily life, the cost of owning a service dog can be out of the realm of possibility on fixed incomes. Warrior Companion, a DBA of Companion Animal Foundation, provides the pet insurance required to care for service animals of all breeds and sizes.

Press Contact:



Jack Bodolosky

(512) 820-6446

https://www.warriorcompanion.com/

SOURCE Warrior Companion