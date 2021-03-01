Teeccino Welcomes Chris Linzey as National Sales Manager

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teeccino, known for their bold tasting, roasted herbal coffees & teas, announced today that Chris Linzey will be joining the team as National Sales Manager for the distributor channel. Linzey will be responsible for the strategic expansion of the brand's presence in retailers in the United States.

"Thanks to the rapid growth Teeccino has experienced in recent years, we are thrilled to welcome Chris Linzey to the Teeccino sales team," said Caroline MacDougall, CEO and Founder of Teeccino. "With his sales expertise in the tea category of specialty foods and beverages, Chris will be instrumental in helping us reach new points of distribution and supporting the launch of our 9 new wellness blends in our target markets. He will work with our VP of Sales, Galen MacDougall, to make Teeccino available to even more consumers."

Linzey joins the Teeccino team as National Sales Manager with over 25 years of experience in manufacturing and distribution in natural and specialty food retail. Linzey previously served as National Sales Director for The Republic of Tea, where he launched the brand in retailers such as Harris Teeter, Meijer, Raley's, and Safeway; as well as coordinated co-branded projects with key retail partners such as Sprouts. With a wealth of experience managing top retail accounts across the United States, Linzey is dedicated to cultivating strategic partnerships between brands and retailers to meet both parties' objectives.

"Teeccino is at the forefront of wellness beverage innovation, and I am so excited to join this extraordinary team," said Teeccino National Sales Manager, Chris Linzey. "They are truly changing the way consumers think about traditional coffee and tea by creating unique roasted herbal blends made from sustainably harvested botanicals that are roasted and ground to brew like coffee or steep like tea, providing maximum wellness in every cup."

Teeccino is a family-owned business dedicated to producing products that promote optimal health. Its corporate values include authenticity, transparency, and creating new trade in developing countries. Their herbal coffees and teas contain the highest quality non-GMO botanicals, functional mushrooms, and prebiotics without any artificial flavors, preservatives, chemicals or stimulants, to meet the needs of those who want rich, bold taste without the effects of caffeine and acidity.

For more information about Teeccino, visit Teeccino.com or follow Teeccino on Instagram.

About Teeccino:

Caroline launched Teeccino at Expo West in 1995 to satisfy both coffee and tea drinkers alike with its rich, bold, full-bodied flavor and its many health benefits. Nationally distributed in specialty grocery chains like Whole Foods, Sprouts, and Wegmans as well as etailers like Amazon and Vitacost, Teeccino's 36 flavors and counting are the #1 coffee alternatives in the coffee set and the premier line of roasted herbal teas in the tea set. Unique among all teas and coffees, people often ask, is it coffee or is it tea? The answer is simple, it's Teeccino!

