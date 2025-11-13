TEEEM - a Nonprofit Dedicated to Empowering Students to Create a Kinder World - Announces Four New Partnerships to Help More Global Communities

Holy Name Medical Center and New Partners in Afghanistan, Ukraine and West Virginia Help TEEEM Expand Its Humanitarian Reach to 10 Communities Worldwide

RIDGEWOOD, N.J., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of World Kindness Day, TEEEM (The Empathy Equality Entrepreneurship Mission), a nonprofit that empowers students through empathy and social entrepreneurship, announces four new global partnerships, expanding its reach to 10 communities worldwide and advancing its mission to create a better, kinder world through purposeful learning and meaningful action.

TEEEM's newest alliances include one of New Jersey'stop health systems, Holy Name, and its subsidiary Haiti Health Promise of Holy Name, as well as nonprofits in Afghanistan, Ukraine, and Williamson, West Virginia.

These collaborations bring TEEEM's global network to 10 communities, representing new opportunities for students to engage in purpose-driven, real-world learning. Other communities TEEEM currently works with include: Burkina Faso, Cambodia, Ecuador, Kenya, Peru, Uganda, and Oglala Lakota Nation in South Dakota.

"These new partnerships allow us to reach even more corners of the world, giving students the chance to learn about new cultures, connect with peers across continents, and make a real difference," said Taylor D'Alessio, Executive Vice President of TEEEM. "It's our first time working in the Middle East, and we're excited to deepen our impact in Haiti, Ukraine and in the U.S. Every new partnership helps students see that kindness truly knows no borders."

Through these new partnerships, students will have hands-on opportunities to make a difference:

Expanding Access to High-Quality Healthcare in Haiti

Through its partnership with Haiti Health Promise of Holy Name, TEEEM will help support the largest hospital in northern Haiti – Hôpital Sacré Coeur, a 230-bed facility providing critical care to more than three million people. TEEEM students will participate in Food Packathons, clothing drives, supply shipments, and more, gaining firsthand experience with global health challenges and seeing the difference their efforts can make.

Supporting Access to Girls' Education in Afghanistan

In partnership with Aid Afghanistan for Education (AAFE), TEEEM will help expand access to education for the most impoverished children and fo girls who are banned from education. AAFE's "From the Streets to Classrooms" program currently supports 45 street-working boys and girls. The organization also provides online English and computer classes to 60 girls banned from school. TEEEM students will contribute by providing educational support, fostering cultural exchange, and advocating for global learning opportunities.

Building Hope and Connection in Ukraine

While TEEEM has supported communities in Ukraine since shortly after the war began, its new partnership with Bridges 2030 focuses on helping students whose education and daily lives continue to be impacted by the ongoing conflict. Many young people have been displaced and classrooms face major disruptions. TEEEM students will work on projects that support learning, resilience, and intercultural connection, gaining hands-on experience in building hope and solidarity during times of crisis. A trip to Prague is also planned for U.S. students to meet and collaborate with Ukrainian peers.

Revitalizing Youth Programs and Strengthening Community in West Virginia

TEEEM is partnering with Williamson Health & Wellness Center, in Williamson, West Virginia, to help rebuild and sustain a youth center in a former coal-mining community that has faced decades of economic hardship. With the town's after-school programs eliminated due to budget cuts, TEEEM students will lead projects to improve the center, organize activities, and provide resources, learning how focused local action can strengthen a community. A service trip to West Virginia is also being discussed.

Fostering Global Citizenship with Yale UNICEF

These partnerships build on a year of remarkable growth, including a collaboration with Yale University Undergraduates for UNICEF. Through this program, TEEEM students are paired with Yale mentors to develop passion projects aligned with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, empowering them to become changemakers.

Now working with more than 120 schools and 3,000 students across the U.S. and Canada, TEEEM is redefining what education can look like when compassion is the starting point and positive impact is the goal.

To learn more, visit www.TEEEM.org and follow @TEEEMglobal on Instagram and Facebook.

About TEEEM

TEEEM (The Empathy Equality Entrepreneurship Mission) is a nonprofit providing K–12 schools and universities with free resources that equip students with real skills to make a real impact through its Social Entrepreneurship and Empathy Programs. By connecting schools with under-resourced communities worldwide, students gain hands-on experience in leadership and global citizenship while tackling challenges such as education access, healthcare, and gender equity.

TEEEM currently partners with 120 schools throughout the U.S. and Canada, reaching 3,000+ students and supporting communities in ten countries: Afghanistan, Burkina Faso, Cambodia, Ecuador, Haiti, Kenya, Peru, Uganda, Ukraine, and the United States (West Virginia and South Dakota).

SOURCE TEEEM (The Empathy Equality Entrepreneurship Mission)