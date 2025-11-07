TEEL Construction Expands Regional Presence with New Frederick, MD Office

FREDERICK, Md., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TEEL Construction, Inc., a Fairfax, VA-based general contracting firm specializing in commercial construction across the East Coast, is proud to announce the opening of its new office in Frederick, Maryland. This satellite location complements TEEL's Fairfax headquarters and supports the company's continued growth throughout Maryland and surrounding markets.

TEEL Construction Opens Office in Frederick, Maryland

"Our Frederick office strengthens our ability to better serve our existing clients while continuing to grow with new partners in the region," said Spencer Teel, President & CEO of TEEL Construction. "It allows us to be even more accessible, responsive, and engaged with the communities we build in."

Founded in 1987, TEEL Construction has earned a reputation for delivering exceptional client experiences through a commitment to quality, safety, and collaboration. Today, over 90% of TEEL's work comes from repeat and referred clients, a testament to the company's long-standing relationships and consistent results.

TEEL's diverse portfolio includes projects across sectors such as grocery, retail, restaurant, hospitality, corporate interiors, and education. The Frederick office will further expand the company's regional presence while enhancing its ability to provide hands-on support to clients and projects throughout Maryland and the Mid-Atlantic.

"Frederick's strong business environment and proximity to our projects made it a natural fit," added Ronald Main, Project Executive Frederick Division. "We look forward to becoming an active part of the local community while continuing to deliver projects that reflect our Built to Serve mission."

For more information about TEEL Construction and its services, visit www.teelconstruction.com

Our Mission

We exist to serve our customers, provide opportunities for our people, and support the communities we build; in other words, we're Built to Serve.

About TEEL

Since 1987, TEEL Construction, Inc. has provided general contracting, construction management, design+build and advisory services for our clients nationwide. Our focus on the commercial environment has enabled our airport, corporate interior, country club, financial institution, education, grocery store, healthcare, hospitality, industrial, mission critical, religious, restaurant, and retail clients to experience TEEL's commitment to the highest quality of construction.

SOURCE TEEL Construction