TEEL Construction, Inc. Announces 1st Director of Community Position

FAIRFAX, Va., May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TEEL Construction, Inc. has named Leslie Philpot its Director of Community – TEEL's 1st Director of Community in the company's 37-year history. In her new role, Leslie will serve on the company's leadership team and is charged with prioritizing TEEL's commitment to the communities the company builds – both externally and within TEEL. Leslie will lead team recruitment, onboarding and talent development, company philanthropic giving, Volunteer Time Off (VTO) events, and overall teambuilding.

Leslie joined TEEL 8 years ago to the day – May 31, 2016 – as Assistant Project Manager. She earned her promotion to Project Manager in the spring of 2018, a position she held for the next 5-1/2 years. During her tenure in project management, Leslie consistently demonstrated strong client satisfaction skills with nearly 100 projects successfully completed; many for repeat clients. Through her embodiment of TEEL's Core Principles, Leslie was selected to serve as TEEL's first Recruiting and Talent Development Manager in 2023, a role she successfully developed before this well-deserved promotion to Director of Community.

TEEL's President & CEO, Spencer Teel, said in a statement, "Leslie's dedication to our people and our clients has been apparent since first joining TEEL 8 years ago. I've had the privilege of witnessing Leslie's personal and professional growth into a leader within our company. Leslie's new role has been made possible by our hard-working team and incredible clients – without them, this new position wouldn't have been realized. I'm excited to collaborate with Leslie to further promote TEEL's Built to Serve purpose; by giving back to those who have contributed so much to TEEL's success. I look forward to wowing our people, clients and communities we build with Leslie and our dynamic team in the years ahead."

Our Mission

We exist to serve our customers, provide opportunities for our people, and support for the communities we build; in other words, we're Built to Serve.

About TEEL

Since 1987, TEEL Construction, Inc. has provided general contracting, construction management design+build and advisory services for our clients nationwide. Our focus on the commercial environment has enabled our airport, corporate interior, country club, financial institution, education, grocery store, healthcare, hospitality, industrial, religious, restaurant, and retail clients to experience TEEL's commitment to the highest-quality of construction. This commitment has earned the company an average 92% repeat and referred customer rate. Please visit https://teelconstruction.com/ to learn more.

