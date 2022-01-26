TEEL Construction, Inc. announces Adam Turner as Vice President of Construction

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TEEL Construction, Inc. has named Adam Turner Vice President of Construction. In his new role, Adam will serve on the company's executive team and is charged with leading TEEL's Project Management and Field Operations departments.

Adam joined TEEL in 2008 as Assistant Project Manager, leaving in 2010 to expand his commercial construction knowledge and leadership skills at a leading structural concrete contractor. Adam returned to TEEL in 2014, where he oversaw the successful completion of more than 90 projects as Senior Project Manager. He was later promoted to Director of Operations in 2018. For the past 3-1/2 years, Adam was instrumental in developing the company's strategic plan, standard operating procedures and building strong Field and Project teams. Adam is an active member of ABC Virginia and C12.

TEEL's President, Spencer Teel, said in a statement, "Adam's dedication to our people and our clients is unwavering. He continues to set high standards for himself and our company while consistently promoting TEEL's Core Principles. Adam's new role in our company is an integral step to ensure our long-term strategic plan is realized, and is the first of several upcoming executive-level promotions. I've had the privilege of watching Adam's progression as a leader within our company and look forward to building great things with him and our dynamic team in the years ahead."

Since 1987, TEEL Construction, Inc. has provided general contracting, construction management and design+build services for our clients nationwide. Our focus on the commercial environment has enabled our airport, corporate interior, country club, financial institution, education, grocery store, healthcare, hospitality, industrial, religious, restaurant, and retail clients to experience TEEL's commitment to the highest-quality of construction. This commitment has earned the company an average 93% repeat and referred customer rate. Please visit https://teelconstruction.com/ to learn more.

