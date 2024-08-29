TEEL Construction, Inc. Announces New VP of Business Development

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TEEL Construction, Inc. has named Ronnie Brouillard Vice President of Business Development. In his new role, Mr. Brouillard will serve on the company's executive team and is charged with leading TEEL's Business Development and Marketing departments.

Mr. Brouillard brings over 40 years of commercial contracting experience in the Greater Washington Metropolitan. Throughout his career, he has held a variety of positions, including roles as a superintendent and project manager, before finding his passion for business development in 2011. In his previous role as Director of Business Development at Chesapeake Contracting Group, Mr. Brouillard excelled at connecting with industry professionals, clients, and prospects to develop new relationships and identify emerging markets. His deep experience in commercial construction has provided him with invaluable knowledge and insights into marketplace trends, allowing him to form long-lasting relationships within the industry.

TEEL Construction, Inc. has named Ronnie Brouillard Vice President of Business Development. Post this

TEEL's President & CEO, Spencer Teel, said in a statement, "When I first met Ronnie, there was an instant connection with shared beliefs and values. His engagement with TEEL's vision and long-term strategic plan was especially promising - given his role in helping shape TEEL's future. We're thrilled to welcome Ronnie to the team and look forward to the positive impact he will surely have on our people, clients and communities we serve."

TEEL's Vice President of Preconstruction, Brian Philpot, stated, "We are delighted to have Ronnie as our new Vice President of Business Development. His proven track record of driving growth and building strong partnerships aligns perfectly with our vision for the future. We are excited for the opportunities that lie ahead with Ronnie on our team."

Our Mission

We exist to serve our customers, provide opportunities for our people, and support for the communities we build; in other words, we're Built to Serve.

About TEEL

Since 1987, TEEL Construction, Inc. has provided general contracting, construction management design+build and advisory services for our clients nationwide. Our focus on the commercial environment has enabled our airport, corporate interior, country club, financial institution, education, grocery store, healthcare, hospitality, industrial, religious, restaurant, and retail clients to experience TEEL's commitment to the highest-quality of construction. This commitment has earned the company an average 92% repeat and referred customer rate. Please visit https://teelconstruction.com/ to learn more.

Contact:

Hassan Fahmy

+1-571-320-8483

[email protected]

SOURCE TEEL Construction, Inc.