TEEL Promotes Employee to Director of Safety and Quality Assurance

FAIRFAX, Va., Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TEEL Construction, Inc. is excited to announce the promotion of Deborah Magano to a new position within the company – the Director of Safety and Quality Assurance. Since her first day on the job, Deborah has demonstrated a commitment to TEEL's Core Principles and has played an impactful role when it comes to our Safety and Quality Principles. In a statement TEEL's President Spencer Teel said, "Deborah's eye for detail and enforcement of our safety requirements have consistently raised the bar for TEEL's standards. This new position reinforces our commitment to executing our projects in a safe and effective manner where earning a Zero Punch List is our goal. We are confident that Deborah's successful track record in delivering TEEL's fast-track, high degree of difficulty projects will have a positive impact on our team and customers we serve."