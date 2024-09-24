TEELING® Irish Whiskey and Notre Dame Athletics Celebrate Shared Irish Spirit Legacy With Limited Edition Whiskey Releases and Exclusive Stadium Jacket Drops

Two limited edition releases will celebrate the multi-year partnership between the legends of Irish spirit, signifying excellence and innovation, as well as a line of bespoke Irish Spirit stadium jackets. Made in collaboration between the two iconic brands and masterfully conceptualized and crafted by hand by streetwear designer, Kevin Leonel , fans will be able to show off their Fighting Irish spirit through the new merch drop.

Entering the second year of the TEELING Irish Whiskey and Notre Dame Athletics' ongoing partnership — the first spirits partnership for the Fighting Irish — this collaboration underscores the two brands' shared Irish heritage and commitments to progress and excellence.

Available now on TeelingWhiskey.com, the first drop of the TEELING x Notre Dame 'Irish Spirit' Jackets designed by Kevin Leonel feature vintage and bespoke patchwork materials and an Irish tartan pattern, available alongside the Limited Edition Notre Dame Teeling Small Batch bottle which hit shelves in August in time for football season. This November, a second drop will celebrate the legacy of Notre Dame football's 1924 National Championship with jackets designed to mimic whiskey barrels and featuring a sleeve with a commemorative banner celebrating the historic season. The jackets are paired with a commemorative 24-Year-Old Single Malt, the first in the "Phoenix Legends" TEELING x Notre Dame limited edition series. Leonel's expertise in creating custom, fashionable sports gear aligns seamlessly with Notre Dame's objective to offer stylish, unique apparel that taps into alumni passion for showcasing their team pride, and shares TEELING's small batch craftsmanship.

Jim Fraleigh, Deputy Athletics Director, Notre Dame commented: "Just as Notre Dame upholds traditions while embracing the future, TEELING Whiskey revitalizes traditional whiskey-making with the same shared values. With two limited release whiskies and 'Irish Spirit' jackets, this partnership offers fans the opportunity to elevate fans' celebrations with a whiskey that shares both the Fighting Irish passion and TEELING Whiskey's pioneering character."

This November, TEELING Whiskey will release the first in the Notre Dame "Phoenix Legends" commemorative series. This 24-Year-Old Single Malt finished in Rivesaltes Casks honours the 100th Anniversary of Notre Dame's historic first national football championship, led by the legendary Four Horsemen. Limited to just 1,000 bottles, this distinguished whiskey will launch just in time for the November 23rd commemorative game to be played at Yankee Stadium so fans can celebrate the Fighting Irish storied history and the defining moments that have shaped the team's legacy.

Stephen Teeling, Sales & Marketing Director, Teeling Whiskey commented: "It's been an honour to combine our rich heritage and modern approach to Irish whiskey-making with Notre Dame to create these truly collectable limited release whiskeys and 'Irish Spirit' jackets. Teeling whiskey will continue to enliven the Fighting Irish gameday experience this season and in the seasons to come. We can't wait for fans to enjoy the inaugural release of our Phoenix Legends series – Master Blender, Alex Chasko, is world class when it comes to pushing the boundaries on Irish whiskey, and our 24 Year Old "Phoenix Legends" Single Malt was crafted with Notre Dame fans in mind and is a testament to our shared pioneering spirit."

For more details and to keep an eye out for upcoming releases, please visit https://www.teelingwhiskey.com/us/en/teeling-times/notre-dame-partnership/

About TEELING Whiskey Limited Edition Notre Dame Small Batch

TEELING Whiskey and Notre Dame Athletics celebrate their shared Irish heritage with a special, limited edition Small Batch whiskey. Hand-selected casks of grain and malt whiskey are initially fully aged in ex-Bourbon barrels, then married together in Central American Rum casks for up to 12 months for a unique, dried fruit profile. 46% ABV, non chill filtered and full of natural character. Adorned with Notre Dame's gold motifs, this bottle is a perfect collectible for fans and connoisseurs, offering a taste of time-honoured traditions from South Bend to Dublin with every sip.

About TEELING Whiskey Notre Dame Phoenix Legends 24-Year-Old Single Malt

The 24-Year-Old Single Malt was finished in Rivesaltes casks and is a celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the 1924 National Championship, a legendary season that continues to live on for Notre Dame football fans. This innovation encapsulates over two decades of maturation before finishing in French Rivesaltes casks and is contained within a bespoke Notre Dame branded bottle and box, making it a true collector's item for Notre Dame fans and whiskey connoisseurs. With only 1,000 bottles, this bottling will be available in major markets nationwide (US only) and at TeelingWhiskey.com, retailing at a SRP $499.99.

About TEELING Whiskey

TEELING Whiskey was founded in 2012 to revive the old TEELING family trademark of Irish Whiskey and bring craft distilling back to the city of Dublin. The TEELING Whiskey Company is known for driving category choice and innovation through a selection of handcrafted, small batch Irish Whiskeys. The TEELING Whiskey Distillery started operation in 2015 as the first new distillery in Dublin in over 125 years and has taken in over 850,000 visitors since opening. TEELING Whiskey is now exported to over 80 different markets and has won over 600+ international awards for its quality and depth of flavour.

About Notre Dame Athletics

The University of Notre Dame sponsors 26 varsity athletics programs (13 men's, 13 women's), dating back to 1887 when the Irish played their first football game. Notre Dame won its 34th and 35th national championship in 2023 when the Irish claimed the NCAA Fencing and Men's Lacrosse Championship following previous titles in fencing (12) football (11 consensus), women's soccer (three), women's basketball (two), men's tennis (two), plus one each in men's soccer, men's golf and men's cross country. Notre Dame student-athletes in 2023 recorded one of the highest NCAA Graduation Success Rate figures (97) among all Football Bowl Subdivision institutions. In the 2021 Olympic Games, the Irish sent an ACC-leading 21 current or former student-athletes to Tokyo (most in school history). Notre Dame football remains independent in terms of conference affiliation, but most other Irish sports began competing in the ACC in 2013-14.

About Notre Dame Global Partnerships

Notre Dame Global Partnerships (NGDP) manages the sales, marketing, sponsorship, multimedia rights, and branding services for the University of Notre Dame's Athletics programs. Founded in 2018, NDGP is a joint venture between JMI Sports and Legends, formed to build integrated partnerships with industry-leading partners that share the University's commitment to both academic and athletic excellence. Notre Dame's status as one of the most recognizable and iconic institutions in collegiate athletics offers brands a unique opportunity to connect with fans, students, and alumni globally. NDGP is creating new and innovative partnerships that contribute to the University's mission while also upholding its storied history and tradition.

