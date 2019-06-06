Teemo Adds Award-Winning Digital Marketer Eric Hadley as Advisor

NEW YORK, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Teemo , a leading advertising platform for brick-and-mortar brands, announced today the appointment of digital marketing industry veteran Eric Hadley as an advisor to the company. With more than two decades of industry experience leading marketing efforts at high-growth technology companies like Outbrain and GroundTruth, as well as major corporations such as Microsoft and The Weather Channel, Eric will help inform Teemo's integrated marketing strategy as it rapidly scales awareness for its performance-based advertising platform.

"We're delighted to add an award-winning marketing innovator like Eric as an Advisor. His deep expertise driving digital marketing success across a broad range of brand and consumer marketing organizations — from startups to large companies — will be invaluable as we continue to help brands drive brick-and-mortar traffic through location-based advertising," said Benoit Grouchko, CEO and co-founder, Teemo. "Eric is a creative, fearless and innovative thinker, and we're excited to incorporate his contributions and recommendations into our marketing and sales strategies moving forward."

Hadley's career includes a wide range of marketing roles including consumer & brand marketing, sales management, and trade marketing. He is currently SVP of Marketing at iHeartMedia. Previously, he's held senior-level marketing positions at startups like GroundTruth and Outbrain as well as larger brands like The Weather Channel, and Microsoft, among others. He's also an American Advertising Federation Hall of Achievement winner and recipient of the prestigious Ad Age Media Maven award. Marketing campaigns developed by Hadley and his teams have been recognized and named to many top industry awards from the EFFIE's to Cannes Lions and nearly every award in-between.

"I've had the great fortune to work at many of today's most innovative and disruptive companies, and learned how to balance the art and science of marketing by using data to quantify big ideas and drive critical marketing metrics," said Hadley. The results Teemo has achieved for its retailer customers through its technology are second to none. I'm looking forward to working closely with Benoit and his leadership team to help the company cement its leadership in the market as the premier mobile marketing platform driving brick-and-mortar traffic for today's biggest retail brands."

About Teemo

Teemo is an advertising platform that helps retail, restaurant, and grocery brands drive consumers into brick-and-mortar retail locations. We do this by serving mobile ads that leverage highly accurate location data to encourage consumers to visit stores and deliver better performance. Teemo has raised over $20M from prestigious investors such as Index Ventures. Teemo launched its US business in 2018 and works with brands globally. For more information, visit www.teemo.com

