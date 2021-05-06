Teemwurk Announces Rebranding, Changes Name to Accomplish Empowerment Platform

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teemwurk, the leading HCM software for small and mid-size companies, has announced its rebranding to the Accomplish Empowerment Platform. The cloud-based HR software solution provider has unveiled a new name, logo, and website with notable enhancements in its mobile applications, human resources technology, and client service capabilities.

Accomplish EP - A Modern, Unified HCM Platform with HR, Payroll, Benefits and Compliance Tools.

The platform upgrades made by the HCM solution provider as part of this extensive rebranding initiative will simplify the complexities of HR, Payroll, and Employee benefits frequently faced by the employers and employee benefits brokers, respectively.

Accomplish EP platform has been revamped with an intuitive-design approach, ensuring an immersive experience for users while shortening their learning curve. With AI-driven HCM tools and self-service options inside, the platform has been made even more powerful, secure, and user-friendly — thanks to the enhanced product functionality with optimized workflows and data insights for informed decision making.

As part of this re-brand, the global HR solution provider has also enhanced its customer support capabilities. Accomplish EP is committed to the client's success to ensure better business profitability, increased revenues along with higher operational efficiency.

Teemwurk's Head of Operations said, "We are excited to announce the change in our brand identity. Our refreshed identity is a validation of our belief that the solution is a synergy between technology and an excellent support process. While this is a significant change, our core beliefs haven't changed as we will continue to provide HCM solutions with effective benefits administration software features with the same fun, brilliance, and professionalism as earlier, to our global clients.

The recent upgrades of Accomplish EP HCM platform are highlighted below:

Simplified Benefits Administration: Accomplish EP upgraded 'Ben-admin' platform serves as a complete solution for employees and brokers to administer and assemble the best plans for their employees. It comes with built-in compliance, analytics, and decision support tools to simplify the complexity of choosing the right benefits plans.

Breeze - Accomplish self-onboarding tool: Breeze offers a seamless onboarding experience to employers and brokers with system-wide assistance at every step. Users get a centralized control panel to manage end-to-end group onboarding.

Analytics and Decision Support Tools: Accomplish EP HCM platform comes with advanced data analytics, AI/ML, and decision support tools. Employers can analyze and monitor key trends related to performance, payroll, productivity, and engagement levels across their organization with dashboard visualizations and actionable reports.

Employee Self-Service App: Accomplish EP's new app allows employees to manage their organizational profiles on the go. Employees can select, compare & switch benefits plans, punch in/out, apply PTOs, explore the company directory, download benefits statements & pay stubs, and much more.

