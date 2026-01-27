Teen Author Launches Book, Website, and Resources to Empower Kids with Disabilities in Robotics and STEM

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Connor Marek, an 11th-grade student at Deep Run High School and member of FIRST® Robotics Team Blue Cheese 1086 , has released Wired Differently , a children's graphic novel and companion online resources designed to support children with disabilities in exploring robotics and STEM. Connor wrote the book, founded a publishing company, built the website, and collaborated with an illustrator to bring the story to life.

Before joining FIRST® , a global non-profit dedicated to hands-on STEM learning, Connor's school did not have a robotics team, and he was unaware that programs like FIRST® even existed. As a neurodivergent student, he struggled to find environments that embraced his learning style.

That changed when he discovered robotics and joined Team 1086. "Robotics gave me confidence, purpose, and a community where I belong," said Marek. "This project matters deeply to me, and it was important to go all-in; from building the publishing company to creating the website and telling this story the right way."

Much like Leo, the main character in Wired Differently, Connor's journey centers on belonging, self-acceptance, and the power of teams that celebrate differences. The book highlights how even small teams and students without extensive technical experience can make a big impact.

A central goal of Connor's work is increasing awareness of FIRST® programs so more students know these opportunities exist. His website includes links to help families and educators find teams near them. "I want kids to know that even if their school doesn't have a team, there are still ways to get involved," he said. "Community-based teams exist, and I hope this resource helps kids like me find their place."

Connor now mentors local FIRST® LEGO League teams as part of his commitment to giving back. His efforts align with his team's mission to expand access to FIRST® resources throughout the county.

"I owe so much to my team and to FIRST®," Marek added. "I just want to help other kids, especially those with different learning needs, get plugged into a team and discover what's possible."

Connor has raised enough funds to donate 250 copies of his book to schools, libraries, and community programs nationwide. A limited number of books are available for purchase, with all proceeds donated to FIRST®.

For more information, visit: https://www.wireddifferentlychildrensbook.com/

About FIRST®

FIRST® (For the Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) is a global nonprofit that prepares young people for the future through hands-on, mentor-guided robotics programs, serving students from PreK–12.

SOURCE CM Stevens Publishing Company LLC