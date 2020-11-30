Teen Hustl Offers Amazon Locker & UPS Store Personal Package Delivery to Eliminate Porch Pirate Package Theft

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Teen Hustl announces the pioneering service of Personal Package Delivery. Teen Hustl Personal Package Delivery customers send their online orders to their local Amazon Lockers and UPS Stores, and neighborhood teens "Teen Hustlrs" pickup & deliver them on bikes and e-scooters after school and weekends when customers are home.

Teen Hustlr retrieving customers package for contactless in person delivery when the customer is home. Teen Hustlr entering customers Amazon locker code for package pickup.

Amazon and many retailers are pushing consumers to pick up their online orders at lockers and other pickup locations near them. Companies save a lot of money when there are fewer last-mile trips to a single address, which places the inconvenience of package pickup on the customer. Last-mile delivery is labor-intensive and the most expensive portion of the delivery process. Customer pickups also more than double the package's last-mile carbon footprint since the customer must make a trip to pick up their package and a trip back home.

Teen Hustl launches their Personal Package Delivery service in both Broomfield and Denver, CO. Teen Hustl chose their second location within Denver Police Department - District 1. "DPD tracks package theft separately from general theft," said Jack Bonneau, 15-year-old founder of Teen Hustl. "We chose this location to determine if Personal Package Delivery can reduce package theft while being eco-friendly and convenient for the customer." Michelle Cooper, Denver Police Department Community Resource Officer, said, "While the police department doesn't endorse private businesses, it's a great business concept and DPD will be following Teen Hustl to see if there's a reduction in porch thefts."

"Even with millions of doorbell cameras installed across the U.S. Porch Pirates have less than a 1% chance of getting caught," said Jack Bonneau. "Every day, millions of packages are stolen, but there hasn't been any reliable, low-cost solution to package theft. We believe contactless delivery by local teens giving the customer's package directly to them when they're at home is the most convenient, eco-friendly, and efficient way."

Teen Hustl's provides a safer, eco-friendly, community-based delivery service while offering teens opportunities to experience and develop work, life, and socials skills that will benefit them their entire lives. Teen Hustl brings back the opportunities that teens had for decades, being the newspaper industry's backbone through paper routes but updated for today's Internet economy. Teen Hustl is the 2020 recipient of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Dream Big Award.

