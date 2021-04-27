Teen Pop Rock Band Releases New Single 'Paralyzed'

ORLANDO, Fla., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teen pop rock band Hello Sister has just released their new single, "Paralyzed," which dropped on Friday, April 23rd. The band, made up of singer/songwriters and siblings Grace, Gabriella and Scarlett Mason, say the new tune is all about love and how it makes people feel. The girls penned the song to describe the emotional power of love, "We immediately fell in love with the catchy melodies and relatable lyrics," said Scarlett Mason. "The guitar riff is one my favorites to play," added Gabriella Mason and sister Grace chimed in, "I feel that this new song shows a different side of us. We hope people will enjoy listening to the different emotions this song evokes."

Teen Pop Rock Band Hello Sister Releases New Single "Paralyzed" available on all major digital platforms. (photo credit: Margot Mason) Multi-Talented Pop Rock n' Roll Band Hello Sister. L to R: Grace, Scarlett and Gabriella Mason (photo credit: Margot Mason)

Single Name: Paralyzed

Release date: 04.23.2021

Songwriters: Scarlett Mason, Gabriella Mason, Grace Mason, Tim Mason and Britton Cameron

Label / Distribution: Hello Sister Music / Label Engine

ISRC: CA5KR2162066

Producers: Alex Pandolph and Tim Mason

Buy/Stream/Listen: cmg.ffm.to/hsparalyzed

Official Video: youtube.com/watch?v=dfKP0-yZfEE

Video Director: Margot Bion

Hello Sister is on the roster at Create Music Group ( https://createmusicgroup.com ), a Los Angeles-based independent music distribution and publishing company. Create oversees Hello Sister's digital royalty collection and distributes to more than 100 DSP's including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and more.

About Hello Sister:

Multi-talented pop rock n' roll band Hello Sister is a dynamic trio from Orlando, Florida. Driven by three teen siblings' spirited chemistry and authentic homegrown musicianship, Grace, Gabriella and Scarlett Mason's collective love of music are inspired by their father Tim, a Pop R&B songwriter who charted songs on Billboard in Canada and Europe. All girls are musicians and songwriters poised for long-term career success. Hello Sister has successfully garnered worldwide attention by way of their charismatic social media streamed shows from their rapidly growing base of fans and followers. With a large catalog of original high energy songs already released, these teen girl rockers have drawn musical inspiration from a diverse group of legendary music artists like Johnny Cash, Taylor Swift, Prince, Keith Urban, Avril Lavigne, Luke Combs, Shawn Mendes, Norah Jones, Selena Gomez among many others! Hello Sister recently released their first ever NFT ( https://bit.ly/3vgI6fy ), with a limited-edition remix of their hit song "Wave of LOVE" on Rarible.com making them the youngest music artists known to release an NFT.

