Teen Siblings' Gourmet Beef Jerky Business, Matt-Hat Jerky, Finds Success After Winning the International Jerky Awards

The teens started the company when Matthew was just 11 years old! He's 15 Now. They have 16 amazing flavors including Black Truffle, Traditional Japanese Teriyaki, Sweet Heat, and more. You can try them for yourself by going to matthatjerky.com . Their Matt-Hat Jerky Original, Traditional Japanese Teriyaki, and Black Truffle all placed either Gold or Silver for "Best Beef Jerky" at the 2020 Taste TV Awards for Top Artisan Jerky. They have also received praise from celebrity chefs Guy Fieri and Andrew Zimmern through social media. If that is not enough to interest you in buying, they also have hundreds of 5-star reviews on google and their website.

Matt and Katrina started out making jerky in the family's kitchen at 5 AM before school and now operate a large facility with 15 employees! Even at such a young age they are serious competitors in the world's artisanal beef jerky market. "Obviously I always thought my jerky was great and when other people liked it too, I wondered if they were just being nice to a little kid but when the judges awarded me "Best Beef Jerky" not knowing how old I am I knew my jerky was the real deal," said Matthew.

Not only is Matt-Hat's jerky delicious, but it is also a great choice for those that are health conscious. With more flavors being released this week they'll have 13 flavors that contain zero sugar and all flavors are free of unhealthy preservatives or MSG. "It feels like a dream that Matthew and I have made it this far, winning awards and being recognized by people like Guy Fieri but the most rewarding part is that we are providing a snack that is truly good for people. It is really important to us, since the market is so full of snacks that are unhealthy," said Katrina.

Follow them on Instagram and Facebook @matthatjerky

To see Matt and Katrina's full line of products visit MattHatJerky.com

Contact: Alexandria Kuplack, 570-877-3666, [email protected]

SOURCE Matt-Hat Jerky

Related Links

https://www.matthatjerky.com

