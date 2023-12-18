TEEN SURVIVOR OF CHOP ZONE NOW BRINGS SUIT AS AN ADULT AGAINST CITY OF SEATTLE FOR THE LOSS OF HIS EYE AND PART OF SKULL

Black Teen Shot 3 times in the head and survives against all odds; alleges Seattle Police Department and Fire Department Abandoned Their Duty to Protect Him

SEATTLE, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Evan Oshan, of Oshan & Associates, (Oshan Law) filed summons and complaint in King County Superior Court against City of Seattle and other city officials. Now, 3 years later Robert West continues to fight for his life and suffers daily from a traumatic brain injury, loss of his eye and removal of part of his skull alleging in the suit that it was due to city negligence which could have been prevented. According to the complaint, after abandoning the 58th precinct creating a lawless zone, knowing the danger yet encouraging, failed to provide aid and according to multiple government sources first responders ran away from Robert West as he fought for his life. Evidence shows that over 27,000 text messages were allegedly deleted by city officials and the City of Seattle was sanctioned heavily by U.S. District Judge Thomas Zilly. This lawsuit intends to dig deeper into this and alleges the debilitating injuries of Robert West were preventable and predictable. To date nobody has been arrested or convicted for his attempted murder.

Mr. Oshan intends to bring back city officials and hold them accountable for their alleged neglectful delegation of duties. Mr. Oshan asserts "We demand accountability and justice". Going on to question: "Why did first responders run from this black teen who deserved to be protected like every other American citizen. Everyone who played a role in the brutal attack of Mr.West will be held accountable."

Copy of complaint can be found here- https://pdfhost.io/edit?doc=07fee2d3-3e62-4bae-898d-40dad2f87750. Exhibits provided upon request. Attorney is available for an interview.

