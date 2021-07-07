Teena Maddox Joins Brodeur Partners As Vice President

BOSTON, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Communications firm, Brodeur Partners, today announced that Teena Maddox has joined the firm as a Vice President. Maddox was most recently the Associate Managing Editor at TechRepublic, where she wrote about the intersection of technology, industry, and the workplace.

In this role, Maddox is responsible for planning and executing earned media strategies, as well as advising clients on story development and ideas. She will also be a member of the firm's leadership team.

"We are thrilled to welcome Teena to Brodeur Partners," said Andrea "Andy" Coville, CEO of Brodeur Partners. "She has been at the nexus of business and technology reporting for years and brings that unique and insightful perspective to our clients and account teams. Teena is a proven storyteller, content creator, and mentor, and she will be a wonderful addition to our agency."

"I'm elated to join the talented team at Brodeur Partners," Maddox said. "This is the perfect opportunity to take my career to the next level as I work with the impressive list of great clients that depend on Brodeur Partners."

Maddox brings more than 20 years of journalism and PR experience to the role, including positions at prominent publications such as People, Women's Wear Daily, and W. She's managed PR for healthcare and higher education organizations, and in addition to technology, her writing focus includes retail, sustainability, green building practices, utilities, fashion, and entertainment. Teena grew up in Louisville, Ky., where she currently lives with her husband and three children, and attended Arizona State University.

About Brodeur Partners

Brodeur Partners is a strategic communications company that helps organizations become and remain relevant in a complicated world. Headquartered in Boston, the company also has U.S. offices in New York; Washington, D.C. and Phoenix and operates in 33 countries globally. It is differentiated by its focus on relevance, behavioral change, and ability to bring a discipline-agnostic approach to its non-profit, consumer, financial services, higher education, and business-to-business clients. Visit their website at www.brodeur.com

SOURCE Brodeur Partners

