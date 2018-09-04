Teenage Brains: Wired to Learn

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- It's no secret that the teen brain is unique, and recent research from Daphna Shohamy, a neuroscientist at Columbia's Zuckerman Institute, has confirmed striking differences in the brains of adolescents as compared to adults.

These differences shed light on the biology behind their reward-seeking behavior, and reveal that it actually evolved to help teens navigate the world around them during a pivotal time in their lives.