Teenage Personal Care Product Market to observe USD 8.81 Bn incremental growth; Bayer AG, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, Carma Laboratories Inc. identified as key vendors -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Teenage Personal Care Product Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 8.81 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape, product launches, and successful growth strategies adopted by several market vendors, including Bayer AG, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, and Carma Laboratories Inc. among others.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Teenage Personal Care Product Market 2022-2026

The market is driven by factors such as the development of improved and innovative products, rising awareness about hair loss increased sales of hair care products, and product innovation in hair care and styling products. The development of improved and innovative products will emerge as a major trend in the market. However, the availability of counterfeit products will hamper the market growth.

To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The teenage personal care product market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Teenage Personal Care Product Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Skincare Products



Haircare Products



Color Cosmetics



Others

The market growth will be significant in the skincare products segment during the forecast period. The segment includes anti-aging skincare products, moisturizers, skin brightening products, and wrinkle removers. Growing disposable income, a rise in the middle-class population, growing urbanization, and heavy advertisements and promotions are some of the key factors driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



The Middle East And Africa



South America

The teenage personal care product market in North America is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to the increasing popularity of emerging fashion trends among millennials. In addition, the growing demand for non-silicon-based and other chemical-free hair care products and the rising trend of online shopping will foster the growth of the teenage personal care product market in North America.

The report also covers the following areas:

Teenage Personal Care Product Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the teenage personal care product market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include:

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: The company offers teenage personal care products under its brands Nivea and Eucerin.

The company offers teenage personal care products under its brands Nivea and Eucerin. Colgate Palmolive Co.: The company offers teenage personal care products under its brands Palmolive, Protex, and Sanex.

The company offers teenage personal care products under its brands Palmolive, Protex, and Sanex. Coty Inc.: The company offers teenage personal care products under its brands Covergirl and Rimmel.

The company offers teenage personal care products under its brands Covergirl and Rimmel. Johnson & Johnson: The company offers teenage personal care products such as creams, lotions, washes, and soaps.

The company offers teenage personal care products such as creams, lotions, washes, and soaps. Kao Corp: The company offers teenage personal care products under its brands athletia, Cape, and Asience.

The company offers teenage personal care products under its brands athletia, Cape, and Asience. Bayer AG

Carma Laboratories Inc.

EOS Products LLC

Kimberly Clark Corp.

L'Oreal SA

Natura & Co Holding SA

Oriflame Holding AG

Revlon Inc

Shiseido Co. Ltd

The Avon Co.

The Clorox Co.

The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

The Procter & Gamble Co.

Unilever PLC

Yves Rocher

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies.

Teenage Personal Care Product Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist teenage personal care product market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the teenage personal care product market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the teenage personal care product market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of teenage personal care product market vendors

Teenage Personal Care Product Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.5% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 8.81 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.78 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bayer AG, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, Carma Laboratories Inc., Colgate Palmolive Co., Coty Inc., EOS Products LLC, Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp, Kimberly Clark Corp., LOreal SA, Natura and CO Holding SA, Oriflame Holding AG, Revlon Inc, Shiseido Co. Ltd, The Avon Co., The Clorox Co., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, and Yves Rocher Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Skincare products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Skincare products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Skincare products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Skincare products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Skincare products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Haircare products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Haircare products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Haircare products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Haircare products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Haircare products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Color cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Color cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Color cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Color cosmetics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Color cosmetics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 86: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Exhibit 97: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft - Overview



Exhibit 98: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft - Key news



Exhibit 100: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft - Segment focus

10.4 Colgate Palmolive Co.

Exhibit 102: Colgate Palmolive Co. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Colgate Palmolive Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Colgate Palmolive Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Colgate Palmolive Co. - Segment focus

10.5 Coty Inc.

Exhibit 106: Coty Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Coty Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Coty Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Coty Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Johnson and Johnson

Exhibit 110: Johnson and Johnson - Overview



Exhibit 111: Johnson and Johnson - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Johnson and Johnson - Key news



Exhibit 113: Johnson and Johnson - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Johnson and Johnson - Segment focus

10.7 Kao Corp

Exhibit 115: Kao Corp - Overview



Exhibit 116: Kao Corp - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Kao Corp - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Kao Corp - Segment focus

10.8 LOreal SA

Exhibit 119: LOreal SA - Overview



Exhibit 120: LOreal SA - Business segments



Exhibit 121: LOreal SA - Key news



Exhibit 122: LOreal SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: LOreal SA - Segment focus

10.9 Revlon Inc

Exhibit 124: Revlon Inc - Overview



Exhibit 125: Revlon Inc - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Revlon Inc - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Revlon Inc - Segment focus

10.10 The Avon Co.

Exhibit 128: The Avon Co. - Overview



Exhibit 129: The Avon Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: The Avon Co. - Key offerings

10.11 The Procter and Gamble Co.

Exhibit 131: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Overview



Exhibit 132: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key news



Exhibit 134: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Segment focus

10.12 Unilever PLC

Exhibit 136: Unilever PLC - Overview



Exhibit 137: Unilever PLC - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Unilever PLC - Key news



Exhibit 139: Unilever PLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Unilever PLC - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 141: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 142: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 143: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 144: Research methodology



Exhibit 145: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 146: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 147: List of abbreviations

