Teenagers Learn How to Lead and Have Fun at the Army and Navy Academy's Summer Leadership Camp

Registration is now under way for the 2021 camp that includes two- and four-week sessions, from June 28 through July 24, on the Southern California boarding school's oceanfront campus. Campers will live in the academy's dormitories while learning basic and advanced leadership development skills that prepare them to succeed later in college and beyond.

A study in the Journal of Youth Development showed that only one of four high school seniors was ready for college and that one of three employers surveyed said they were struggling to fill available positions because workers do not have the specific life skills needed. According to the journal article, one resource to fill the "skills gap" is a summer camp where life skills are taught.

Both the middle school and high school programs (6th through 8th grades and 9th through 12th grades respectively) have classes and activities that prepare campers to acquire the following traits and skills:

Become self-disciplined and resilient leaders modeling independence and confidence;

Build positive relationships in a supervised environment;

Develop cherished friendships and a sense of community connection;

Learn mentoring, safety, personal development, and sportsmanship;

Avoid or resolve conflicts while demonstrating respect for others; and,

Raise self-esteem.

Middle school students can attend one of two back-to-back two-week sessions; one covering basic leadership development curriculum, the other an advanced program. There's a four-week camp running concurrently with the shorter sessions that enables campers to complete both the basic and advanced programs in one summer.

For high schoolers, a two-week introductory course includes group instruction, hands-on learning, and outdoor adventures where high school campers learn how to overcome physical and mental challenges.

Included as elective courses on Cyber Security & Computer Science, Aviation, English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) as well as basic and advanced leadership topics.

For fun, the camp program includes movie nights, beach parties, kayaking, wilderness hikes, and trips to the Camp Pendleton and USS Midway Aircraft Carrier museums.

Further information is available at [email protected] or at 760.547.5288 or 760.547.5207.

