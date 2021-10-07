Teens Demand More Resources for Their Mental Health; DoSomething.org and The Allstate Foundation Launch New Campaign to Empower Youth

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DoSomething.org, the largest organization exclusively for young people and social change, announced a new program, "It's (Not) All in Your Head," today with The Allstate Foundation. This program created by young people for young people through a virtual hackathon will provide youth with opportunities to explore diverse and youth-friendly mental health resources and activate them to advocate for additional funding for mental health resources in their schools and communities.

"We are thrilled to partner with The Allstate Foundation again to educate youth about the importance of owning their mental health," said DeNora Getachew, CEO of DoSomething.org. "Young people have been clear about the need for additional mental health resources to help them navigate this disrupted time. We are excited to elevate this youth-created program to provide diverse resources to ensure that students who have experienced pandemic-related trauma have the support they need to thrive in schools."

In high schools, counselors who serve students of color predominantly must serve 34 more students each year than a counselor who serves fewer students of color. At least 27 states are shortchanging students of color, students from low-income families, or both (The Education Trust, 2019). Coinciding with World Mental Health Day – which is on October 10th – this program lets students take the lead in highlighting the importance of providing diverse mental health resources. Students and schools will share materials that directly address racial inequities for students of color accessible via a QR Code, text, or a URL embedded in the flyer. Students will also be provided materials to encourage them to advocate for mental health in their schools and districts.

"Youth are the leaders of tomorrow, and their wellbeing is our priority. We are dedicated to empowering them with the skills and resources to be compassionate leaders in society and amongst their peers," said Laura Freveletti, Senior Program Officer for The Allstate Foundation. "We are so proud to partner with DoSomething and the inspiring young people who created this campaign to increase access to mental health resources in schools and to help young people lead the change they want to see in their communities."

This partnership results from a recent hackathon that aimed to challenge young people to solve various societal issues, including mental health.

"I'm really grateful for the chance to participate in this hackathon and to have the opportunity to put my team's mental health initiative into action. Slowly mental health is being talked about more and it's important to have both short-term and long-term solutions to reinforce these conversations," said hackathon team member Madeleine Yu-Phelps. "Mental health issues can manifest in a number of ways particularly in school, and so by having a direct way to seek help, a small ripple effect in bettering mental health support and education is already being made."

One out of every four adolescents suffers from mental health issues – ranging from anxiety to depression (Prothero, 2020). Many of these same students report being more likely to ask for help if their school provides mental health services. Through this partnership, DoSomething and The Allstate Foundation are equipping youth with the resources they need to own their mental health and activating them to advocate for equitable mental health access short- and long-term.

Learn more at www.dosomething.org/us/campaigns/its-not-all-in-your-head.

About DoSomething.org

DoSomething.org is the largest organization exclusively for young people and social change. We're activating 5 million young people (and counting!) to make positive change, online and off, in every US area code and in over 131 countries. When you join DoSomething.org, you join something bigger than yourself.

About The Allstate Foundation

The Allstate Foundation advances equity so that everyone can thrive. The Foundation champions SEL and service-learning programs to empower youth to build the just, equitable and healthy world we all deserve. In partnership with nonprofit organizations, the Foundation creates a continuum of this programming to support youth in school, after school, at home, and in their communities.

