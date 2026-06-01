Teers Launches a New Standard for Ranking, Comparing, and Discovering Golf Courses

The Free iPhone App Lets Golfers Build a Personal "Course Passport," Compare With Friends, and Discover Where To Play Next Without the In-Round Tracking or Paywalls of Legacy Golf Apps

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teers, a social golf app for ranking and discovering golf courses, has launched on the Apple App Store. Built for the millions of golfers who care more about which courses they've played than what they've shot, Teers replaces the cluttered scorecard-tracking model with a clean, social experience focused on course taste, friend comparisons, and discovery.

Unlike apps like 18Birdies, GolfShot, or Hole19, which compete on in-round GPS, score tracking, and statistics, Teers is the post-round identity layer. Users log every course they've played, rank them across four tiers (Elite, Great, Alright, and Bad), and build a living "course passport" they can share with friends, compare against their group chat, and use AI-powered recommendations to decide where to play next.

"Every golfer has a list. Most of them live in their head, or scrawled on a napkin at the 19th hole," said Aidan Schwartz, Founder & CEO of Teers. "We built Teers because golfers deserve better than a fuzzy memory and a vibe check. Your course history is one of the most important things you carry as a golfer, and it deserves a real home."

Teers enters a category that has seen three competitors launch in the past year (GOLFR, Eden, and Mulli), but differentiates on four key fronts:

Tier-based ranking, not 5-star ratings. Teers groups courses into Elite, Great, Alright, and Bad, matching how golfers actually talk. Bumping a course at the top of Great auto-promotes it to Elite. The mechanic produces a sharper signal than star ratings or pairwise comparisons.





Teers groups courses into Elite, Great, Alright, and Bad, matching how golfers actually talk. Bumping a course at the top of Great auto-promotes it to Elite. The mechanic produces a sharper signal than star ratings or pairwise comparisons. Phone-contact-matched friends from day one. Most golf apps require manual friend-finding. Teers hashes phone contacts on-device to match users with people they already know, populating the social graph instantly — no usernames, no invite codes.





Most golf apps require manual friend-finding. Teers hashes phone contacts on-device to match users with people they already know, populating the social graph instantly — no usernames, no invite codes. One-tap import from 18Birdies. New users can import their existing course history from 18Birdies via CSV or photo OCR, starting with a populated ranked list rather than a blank slate.





New users can import their existing course history from 18Birdies via CSV or photo OCR, starting with a populated ranked list rather than a blank slate. Free forever. Where competitors like Eden charge $29.99 for membership tiers, Teers is completely free with no paywalled features.





Where competitors like Eden charge $29.99 for membership tiers, Teers is completely free with no paywalled features. AI-powered course recommendations. Teers learns each user's taste from their rankings and friend graph, then recommends new courses with a predicted score for how much they'll like them for a personalized "you'll love this" signal that no other golf app currently offers.

The "course ranking" category is a new and rapidly growing space. Traditional golf apps focused on scorecard tracking and GPS rangefinding have left a gap for golfers who want to remember, compare, and share which courses they've played. While three competitors launched in 2025, none have garnered more than 50 App Store ratings to date, leaving the market wide open.

Teers' core thesis is that the most valuable thing a golfer carries isn't their handicap or their last round — it's their accumulated taste for courses, refined over years and validated by the friends they play with. That deserves an app of its own.

Teers is available as a free download on the Apple App Store, with an Android version on the roadmap. Initial features include:

Course ranking with tier-based comparison flow





Social feed with friend rankings, photos, and comments





18Birdies and CSV import





"Want to Play" wishlist with location-aware discovery





AI-powered course recommendations with predicted scores based on personal taste and friend rankings





Shareable ranking cards for iMessage and Instagram





Phone-contact friend matching with on-device hashing for privacy

For more information about Teers, visit them on the Apple App Store or online at teersgolf.com.

About Teers: Teers is a social golf course ranking app for golfers who care about course taste, friend comparisons, and discovering where to play next. Founded by Aidan Schwartz and built in Los Angeles, California, Teers is available free on the Apple App Store. Learn more at teersgolf.com.

Media Contact

Aidan Schwartz, Founder & CEO

+1 (310) 500-6998

[email protected]

teersgolf.com

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High-resolution logos, app screenshots, and founder photos available on request.

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SOURCE Teers