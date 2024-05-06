Teeth Whitening Market, 34% of Growth to Originate from APAC, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global teeth whitening market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.16 billion from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.96% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Teeth Whitening Market 2023-2027

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2022 Forecast period 2023-2027 Historic Data for 2017 - 2021 Segments Covered Product (Whitening tooth paste, Whitening strips, and Others) and Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) Key Companies Covered AuraGlow, Beaming White LLC, BMS Dental srl, CCA Industries Inc., Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate Palmolive Co., Creightons PLC, DaVinci LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, GLO Science, GoSmile LLC, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., NuYu Teeth Whitening LLC, Pearly Whites, ProWhiteSmile, Supersmile, The Procter and Gamble Co., Ultradent Products Inc., Unilever PLC, WSD Labs USA Inc, Zhengzhou Huaer Electro Optics Technology Co. Ltd., Aspiro Natural, and Oralgen Regions Covered APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Region Outlook

APAC North America Europe South America Middle East & Africa

1. APAC - APAC is estimated to contribute 34%. to the growth of the global market. The Teeth Whitening Market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2017 to 2027. The market in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to experience rapid growth, contributing 34% to the global market during the forecast period.

Analysts at Technavio have outlined the trends and drivers influencing the market in this region. The APAC market is advancing at a swift pace, particularly in countries like India and China , showing promising growth potential. Demand for products such as whitening toothpaste, gels, and trays is anticipated to rise, driving significant revenue growth.

and , showing promising growth potential. Demand for products such as whitening toothpaste, gels, and trays is anticipated to rise, driving significant revenue growth. Factors like increasing urbanization, higher disposable incomes, evolving consumer preferences, rising awareness of oral care products, and the popularity of innovative oral beauty items are set to fuel market growth. Additionally, the high population density in many APAC countries supports retailers, while comparatively fewer regulatory barriers facilitate product manufacturing and sales.

Consequently, global companies are investing heavily in the region to tap into the growing demand for teeth-whitening products. These factors are poised to drive market growth in the APAC region during the forecast period.

Segmentation Overview

Product 1.1 Whitening tooth paste

1.2 Whitening strips

1.3 Others Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline

2.2 Online Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Fastest growing segment: The whitening toothpaste market is set to experience significant growth in the forecast period. Whitening toothpaste offers a simple and effective solution for those seeking a brighter smile. With more companies entering the market, there's a wide variety of options available. Valued at USD 2.43 billion in 2017, the segment has steadily grown until 2021.

One of the main advantages is its affordability and accessibility. Unlike other methods, whitening toothpaste is easily found in supermarkets, drugstores, and online platforms, making it convenient for daily use without extra cost. Whitening strips, thin pieces coated with whitening gel, also contribute to this growth.

They're easy to apply at home without professional help and are cost-effective compared to dental treatments, appealing to a broader consumer base, including budget-conscious individuals.

Research Analysis

The Teeth Whitening Market encompasses various dental aesthetics solutions aimed at improving oral aesthetics and addressing tooth ailments. Cosmetic dentistry plays a significant role in this sector, offering motivational factors such as media exposure and self-improvement for women and elderly people. Paramedics, nurses, and healthcare staff are integral to the industry, providing routine dental procedures and cosmetic dental procedures, including teeth whitening solutions.

Technological advancements have led to the emergence of innovative teeth whitening technologies, ensuring effective and safe treatments. Preventive dental care is also a crucial aspect of the market, emphasizing self-care routines and promoting overall health consciousness. Amidst the ongoing healthcare crisis, dental clinics adhere to stringent safety protocols, including social distancing, to ensure patient safety.

In the realm of medical tourism, patients from different parts of the world seek affordable and high-quality teeth whitening treatments, further fueling the market's growth. The market's future looks promising, with a continuous focus on enhancing oral aesthetics and addressing tooth discoloration concerns.

Market Overview

The Teeth Whitening market is a significant segment in the global aesthetic industry. This market comprises various toothpastes, gels, strips, trays, and other products designed to enhance the brightness and radiance of teeth. Cosmetic reasons and oral health concerns drive the demand for these products. The market is characterized by technological advancements, such as the use of hydrogen peroxide, carbamide peroxide, and other whitening agents.

The market also caters to various consumer preferences, including over-the-counter and professional treatments. Regulatory approvals and certifications are essential factors influencing the market's growth. The market's future prospects are promising, with increasing consumer awareness and acceptance of cosmetic dental procedures. The market's key players focus on innovation, product development, and strategic collaborations to maintain their competitive edge.

