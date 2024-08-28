Teeth Whitening Market to Grow by USD 1.08 Billion (2024-2028), Driven by Rising Awareness of Dental Aesthetics and Oral Hygiene, AI's Role in Market Transformation - Technavio Report

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends- The global teeth whitening market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.07 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.45% during the forecast period. Growing awareness among consumers about the importance of dental aesthetics and oral hygiene is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing influence of social media. However, high cost of teeth whitening procedure poses a challenge. Key market players include Aspiro Natural, AuraGlow, Beaming White LLC, BMS Dental srl, CCA Industries Inc., Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate Palmolive Co., Creightons PLC, DaVinci LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, GLO Science, GoSmile LLC, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., NuYu Teeth Whitening LLC, Oralgen, Pearly Whites, ProWhiteSmile, Supersmile, The Procter and Gamble Co., Ultradent Products Inc., Unilever PLC, WSD Labs USA Inc, and Zhengzhou Huaer Electro Optics Technology Co. Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global teeth whitening market 2024-2028

Teeth Whitening Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.45% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1077.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.19 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Key companies profiled Aspiro Natural, AuraGlow, Beaming White LLC, BMS Dental srl, CCA Industries Inc., Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate Palmolive Co., Creightons PLC, DaVinci LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, GLO Science, GoSmile LLC, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., NuYu Teeth Whitening LLC, Oralgen, Pearly Whites, ProWhiteSmile, Supersmile, The Procter and Gamble Co., Ultradent Products Inc., Unilever PLC, WSD Labs USA Inc, and Zhengzhou Huaer Electro Optics Technology Co. Ltd.

Market Driver

The teeth whitening market has experienced substantial growth due to the increasing influence of social media. With over 4.48 billion active users worldwide, platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube have become essential tools for marketing and promoting teeth whitening products and services. Social media has significantly increased awareness about teeth whitening options, providing consumers with easy access to information and testimonials from real people. Influencers and celebrities showcase their bright smiles and discuss their teeth whitening routines, making it more accessible for the general public to understand the benefits and options. Brands can now engage directly with their audience, building trust and credibility through comments, direct messages, and live streaming. Before-and-after posts and user-generated content act as social proof, encouraging and inspiring others to try teeth whitening products. Social media also serves as a platform for dental professionals and experts to share educational content and tips on maintaining oral health, further influencing consumer behavior. These factors are expected to increase the adoption of teeth whitening products, driving market growth during the forecast period.

The Teeth Whitening Market is thriving, with a focus on White Dental Beauty and self-improvement. Social media platforms are driving trends, as patients share their experiences with White Dental Beauty treatments from London dental surgeries and cosmetic dentists. Telemedicine and dental insurance are making professional whitening services more accessible. Colgate Palmolive and other brands offer cost-effective whitening toothpastes, including active charcoal toothpaste. LED whitening devices, whitening gels, strips, and pens are popular, with chemical reactions enhancing results. Natural ingredients like activated charcoal, coconut oil, and baking soda are also in demand. Sustainability and wellness are key, with lower treatment costs and advanced dental facilities providing quality care to a global audience. Preventive dental care and self-care routines are essential, with teeth whitening technologies continuing to evolve. Elderly people join the trend, seeking affordable, tightening solutions. Celebrity endorsements boost sales in retail stores and eCommerce platforms. Semantics aside, it's all about making smiles brighter and more beautiful.

Market Challenges

The teeth whitening market is characterized by significant expenses for professional teeth whitening procedures. The high cost is due to the advanced technology and equipment used, such as laser devices and professional-grade bleaching agents. Dental clinics invest in these expensive machines and materials for faster and more effective results. Additionally, the expertise and training of dental professionals contribute to the cost. They undergo specialized training to ensure safe and effective treatments, increasing the value of their services. Each patient's unique dental needs and goals require customized treatment plans and materials, adding to the time and effort required. These factors may deter some consumers, potentially impacting the growth of the global teeth whitening market.

The Teeth Whitening Market faces several challenges in its growth. Aesthetic dental treatment is a popular trend, but product line expansion is essential to cater to diverse consumer needs. Low awareness, particularly in rural areas, hinders market penetration. Side effects and the use of coarse abrasives can negatively impact tooth surface and the whitening effect. Quick results are desired, but product efficacy varies, leading to consumer skepticism. Carbamide peroxide and bleach are common whitening agents, but their availability and affordability differ between pharmacy and dentist channels. Premium brands offer therapeutic benefits, but their high cost is a barrier for many. Dental aesthetics, tooth ailments, and cosmetic dentistry drive demand, but medical tourism and referrals also influence consumer choices. Women are a significant market, motivated by media exposure and the desire for a brighter smile. Racounter and dentists offer professional whitening techniques, while toothpaste, strips, and hydrogen peroxide are popular over-the-counter options.

Segment Overview

This teeth whitening market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Whitening tooth paste

1.2 Whitening strips

1.3 Others Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline

2.2 Online Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Whitening tooth paste- Whitening toothpaste is a popular and convenient solution for individuals seeking a brighter, whiter smile. With numerous companies entering the market, options abound, such as Oral B, a subsidiary of The Procter and Gamble Co., which offers toothpaste with effective formulas to remove surface stains and promote a whiter appearance. These toothpastes are designed for daily use as part of a regular oral care routine. Extensive research ensures their effectiveness, with clinical studies demonstrating visible whitening after consistent use. Whitening toothpaste's affordability and accessibility set it apart from other methods like professional treatments or at-home kits. Its availability in retail stores and online platforms makes it a convenient choice for consumers. Its versatility as a home or travel option caters to busy individuals, allowing them to maintain a brighter smile without additional hassle or cost. Whitening toothpaste's gentle approach makes it suitable for those with sensitive teeth or gums, providing a non-invasive alternative to professional treatments. This accessibility, effectiveness, and gentle nature are expected to fuel the growth of the global teeth whitening market.

Research Analysis

The Teeth Whitening Market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, fueled by the increasing focus on dental aesthetics and cosmetic dentistry. Tooth ailments, such as yellowing or stained teeth, have become common concerns for individuals seeking to improve their oral health and overall appearance. Medical tourism and referrals also play a role in driving demand for teeth whitening procedures. Motivational factors include self-improvement, health consciousness, and beauty trends. Elderly people are also increasingly opting for teeth whitening solutions to maintain their oral health and youthful appearance. Paramedics, nurses, and healthcare staff, as well as dental clinics, offer teeth whitening services, adhering to social distancing guidelines and incorporating advanced teeth whitening technologies. Preventive dental care and self-care routines are essential complements to teeth whitening procedures, ensuring long-term oral health benefits. Media exposure and routine dental procedures, including cosmetic dental procedures, further boost market growth.

Market Research Overview

The Teeth Whitening Market encompasses various dental aesthetics solutions aimed at enhancing the brightness and radiance of teeth. Tooth ailments, such as discolored or stained teeth, serve as motivational factors driving the demand for cosmetic dentistry procedures like teeth whitening. Dental services, including professional whitening techniques, toothpaste, strips, hydrogen peroxide gels, and LED whitening devices, are popular options. Women, motivated by self-improvement and health consciousness, dominate the market. Social media and celebrity endorsements fuel the trend, with platforms like White Dental Beauty and London Dental Surgery offering professional services. Retail stores, eCommerce sales, and cost-effective prices make over-the-counter products accessible. Teeth whitening technologies continue to evolve, with natural ingredients like activated charcoal, coconut oil, and baking soda gaining popularity for their sustainability and affordability. Advanced dental facilities provide quality care to a global audience, attracting dental tourists to destinations known for lower treatment costs. Paramedics, nurses, and healthcare staff play crucial roles in promoting preventive dental care and home-based dental aesthetics. Telemedicine and dental insurance facilitate access to dental services, especially during routine dental procedures and social distancing measures. Cosmetic dentists and dental surgeons offer a range of teeth whitening solutions, from whitening toothpaste and strips to pens and bleaching. Semantics and digital content contribute to the market's growth, with dental clinics adapting to the changing landscape. The market's second and third quarters are traditionally strong due to increased focus on personal hygiene and oral aesthetics. The future of teeth whitening lies in advanced technologies, cost-effective solutions, and a growing emphasis on wellness and self-care routines.

